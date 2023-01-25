Caroline Stanbury on Why She's 'All About' Fellow Housewife Larsa Pippen's Romance with Marcus Jordan

Both Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury and Real Housewives of Miami's Larsa Pippen have sparked mixed responses from fans over their relationships

Published on January 25, 2023
The Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury is showing unwavering support for a fellow Housewife.

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen — who is currently dating Marcus Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan, who is 12 years her junior — shared an Instagram Story revealing how Stanbury is encouraging her relationship, regardless of the age difference.

A fan reposted the cute photo of Pippen and Jordan going Instagram official, with the following caption: "As our queen @carolinestanbury would say, normalize women dating younger men!"

Stanbury, 46, shared the post to her Instagram Stories, and added her own seal of approval. "I am all about it @larspippen love you ! And @heirmj523," she wrote.

Not long after, Pippen, 48, reposted the photo and Stanbury's comments on her story.

Caroline Stanbury, Larsa Pippen
Caroline Stanbury/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Miami star made her long-rumored romance with the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan Instagram official on Monday, sharing a photo of her and her new beau, 32, posing arm-in-arm.

It was the first time Marcus had appeared on Pippen's main Instagram grid. Previously, she only uploaded shots of him on her Instagram Story.

The couple was first spotted together at Zuma in Miami in September, though Pippen insisted to PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022 in October that the two were "just friends."

However, earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed that Pippen and Marcus were officially an item after months of speculation, a source saying they were "happy and dating."

A second insider elaborated more on the status of their relationship, telling PEOPLE: "It is still casual and they're having fun. She's trying her best to keep it quiet and not make a big deal out of it. They see each other at least a few times a week."

As for Stanbury, she is no stranger to fans questioning her relationship with husband, Sergio Carrallo, who is nearly 20 years younger.

The former Ladies of London star began dating Carrallo, 28, in 2019 after meeting in Newport Beach, California, where she was promoting her podcast. Stanbury — who has three children from a previous marriage — and the soccer player then got engaged in January 2021 before marrying in a lavish ceremony in Dubai on Dec. 18, 2021.

On the most recent season of The Real Housewives of Dubai, Stanbury dropped a major bombshell about her relationship days before their wedding, telling her father Anthony and 16-year-old daughter Yasmine that Carrallo was bribed to break up with her by his own parents.

"You know, his dad offered him money to break up with me," Stanbury told her family with a smile. "And his mom cried four times too. Not from joy. Initially, when I found out Sergio's father offered him money to leave me, I was f---ing furious. But I've calmed down and I find it really hilarious."

While their nearly 20-year age gap was hard for Sergio's parents to swallow, Stanbury also admitted she had her own fears sharing the news with her family — primarily, her kids.

"When I first told my parents I was going to marry someone 20 years younger, they weren't that shocked," said Stanbury, who is also mom to twins Aaron and Zac, 12, in a confessional. "It was much harder for me to tell my children."

"The moment that I said this man was going to become my husband, it closes the door on their father," she added. "For any child, that's a very final step."

