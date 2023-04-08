Caroline Manzo Vows to 'Never' Join 'Real' 'Housewives' Again After 'Traumatic' 'Girls Trip' Incident

"Never," Manzo said of returning to a Bravo series after an alleged incident occurred with Brandi Glanville while filming season 4 of Peacock's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 8, 2023 02:44 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Caroline Manzo attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty

Caroline Manzo is swearing off the Real Housewives franchise for good.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 61, appeared on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave's Two Ts in a Pod podcast Friday, where she spoke about staying away from various Bravo series following an incident on season 4 of Peacock's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, where fellow cast member Brandi Glanville allegedly kissed Manzo repeatedly without her consent, ultimately leading to both of them departing the series early.

When asked if she would ever return for another iteration of the Girls Trip series, where Housewives from various franchises embark on a trip together, Manzo replied with a simple response: "Never."

As she was then pressed about making a return to RHONJ instead, Manzo repeated her response, though she hinted at what it would've taken for her to return to the series. "I know over the years, multiple times I've been asked, this last season being one of them," she said.

Added Manzo: "It was something that I was done with, and happy to be done with, and I walked away for a reason. ... For me to go back, it would have to be a number that was financially irresponsible to walk away from."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

bravocon-z
Caroline Manzo in November 2019. Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Manzo had initially appeared on the first five RHONJ seasons before exiting.

She later returned to the Real Housewives universe for RHUGT's fourth season alongside Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Camille Meyer, Alex McCord and Gretchen Rossi, before the alleged incident with Glanville, 50, took place shortly into the group's stay in Morocco and caused her to leave early.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20007 -- Pictured: Brandi Glanville -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Caroline Manzo attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty; Santiago Felipe/Getty

On the latest Two Ts in a Pod episode, Manzo detailed that she hasn't spoken to Glanville since filming, and noted that the investigation into the reported ordeal between the two stars is now over.

When asked her reaction to a recent tweet from Glanville, where she spoke out about the alleged incident, Manzo said the entire thing was "very traumatic" and expressed her disappointment in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum. "This is a really large onion with a lot of large layers, and I guess it'll play out," she said, then adding of Glanville's tweet: "That statement's disappointing to me."

RELATED VIDEO: Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo Exited 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Early After 'Unwanted' Kisses

Manzo's latest comments come about after the reality star spoke publicly after her early RHUGT departure while promoting her Food, Love, and Chaos cooking show on New York Live last month.

"I can't say much, only because it's not good for my headspace, but it took a lot for me to go back [on a Housewives show]," Manzo said. "[I was] going back with the best of intentions, with the highest of hopes, to do something fun. Unfortunately, it didn't work out for me that way."

"I came home early," she continued. "And at this point, I just truly don't have the space in my head to talk about it. So, I'd rather not, but I would imagine it would unfold on the series when it airs and there'll be a lot said then."

Glanville has since denied the claims in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Brandi has been prohibited from sharing her side of the story and in turn, people have only heard unsubstantiated versions," a rep for Glanville said. "Brandi maintains her innocence and vehemently denies any wrongdoing."

Though it's not certain when season 4 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will air, season 3 is currently airing on Peacock, where all episodes of RHUGT can be streamed.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Caroline Manzo attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Caroline Manzo Breaks Silence on Early 'RHUGT' Exit: 'I Was Going Back with the Highest of Hopes'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20007 -- Pictured: Brandi Glanville -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Caroline Manzo attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Peacock Releases Statement After 'RHUGT' Incident with Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo
THE TRAITORS -- “Murder The Wrote” Episode 103 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kyle Cooke, Brandi Glanville -- (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
Brandi Glanville 'Vehemently Denies Any Wrongdoing' as She Misses 'Traitors' Reunion amid 'RHUGT' Fallout
brandi glanville, Reza Farahan
Brandi Glanville Has Her Own 'Traitors' Reunion with Reza Farahan After Missing Peacock Taping
Brandi Glanville Camille Grammer Vicki Gunvalson Caroline Manzo
'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Heading to Morocco for Season 4 with a New 'Ex-Wives Club'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19130 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19135 -- Pictured: Kathy Hilton -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); Kyle Richards attends the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 08, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood
16 Bravolebrity Feuds Fans Hope Are Addressed at BravoCon 2022
Porsha Williams
Porsha Williams Planned Her 'RHOA' Exit 'Long Before' She Met Her Husband: 'I Wasn't Running Away'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20007 -- Pictured: Brandi Glanville -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Caroline Manzo attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo Exited 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Early After 'Unwanted' Kisses
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19208 -- Pictured: (l-r) Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Why Gizelle Bryant Didn't Bring Up Those Juan Dixon Cheating Rumors on 'RHOP' : 'I Forgot About It'
Real Housewives Ultimate Trip Season 3
'RHUGT3' Will Feature an ER Visit, Failing Friendships, 'Brokedown Palace' Paranoia and Piping Hot Tea in Thailand
Real Housewives of Dubai Star Nia Ali Exits Series After 1 Season
'Real Housewives of Dubai' Star Nina Ali Exits Series After 1 Season: 'It Was an Honor'
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis Laughs About Becoming 'a Meme Forever' After 'RHOBH' 's 'Chicest' Wind Chime Luncheon
lisa-rinna-lisa-vanderpump.jpg
Lisa Vanderpump and Lisa Rinna 'Politely Ignored Each Other' in Run-In 2 Days After LVP's Jab About 'RHOBH' Exit
Television personality NeNe Leakes speaks onstage during the 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on September 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
NeNe Leakes Shares Tweet About Deserving 'Grace' — and Returning to 'Housewives'
Taylor Armstrong
Taylor Armstrong Joins 'Real Housewives of Orange County,' Becoming First Housewife to Move Franchises
Jill Zarin attends the 2021 ACE Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 02, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images); Bethenny Frankel arrives at the Walt Disney Television Emmy Party on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)
Jill Zarin Jokes Her Mile-High Reunion with Bethenny Frankel Led to 'No Dead Bodies'