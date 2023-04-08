Caroline Manzo Vows to 'Never' Join 'Real' 'Housewives' Again After 'Traumatic' 'Girls Trip' Incident

Caroline Manzo is swearing off the Real Housewives franchise for good.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 61, appeared on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave's Two Ts in a Pod podcast Friday, where she spoke about staying away from various Bravo series following an incident on season 4 of Peacock's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, where fellow cast member Brandi Glanville allegedly kissed Manzo repeatedly without her consent, ultimately leading to both of them departing the series early.

When asked if she would ever return for another iteration of the Girls Trip series, where Housewives from various franchises embark on a trip together, Manzo replied with a simple response: "Never."

As she was then pressed about making a return to RHONJ instead, Manzo repeated her response, though she hinted at what it would've taken for her to return to the series. "I know over the years, multiple times I've been asked, this last season being one of them," she said.

Added Manzo: "It was something that I was done with, and happy to be done with, and I walked away for a reason. ... For me to go back, it would have to be a number that was financially irresponsible to walk away from."

Manzo had initially appeared on the first five RHONJ seasons before exiting.

She later returned to the Real Housewives universe for RHUGT's fourth season alongside Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Camille Meyer, Alex McCord and Gretchen Rossi, before the alleged incident with Glanville, 50, took place shortly into the group's stay in Morocco and caused her to leave early.

On the latest Two Ts in a Pod episode, Manzo detailed that she hasn't spoken to Glanville since filming, and noted that the investigation into the reported ordeal between the two stars is now over.

When asked her reaction to a recent tweet from Glanville, where she spoke out about the alleged incident, Manzo said the entire thing was "very traumatic" and expressed her disappointment in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum. "This is a really large onion with a lot of large layers, and I guess it'll play out," she said, then adding of Glanville's tweet: "That statement's disappointing to me."

Manzo's latest comments come about after the reality star spoke publicly after her early RHUGT departure while promoting her Food, Love, and Chaos cooking show on New York Live last month.

"I can't say much, only because it's not good for my headspace, but it took a lot for me to go back [on a Housewives show]," Manzo said. "[I was] going back with the best of intentions, with the highest of hopes, to do something fun. Unfortunately, it didn't work out for me that way."

"I came home early," she continued. "And at this point, I just truly don't have the space in my head to talk about it. So, I'd rather not, but I would imagine it would unfold on the series when it airs and there'll be a lot said then."

Glanville has since denied the claims in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Brandi has been prohibited from sharing her side of the story and in turn, people have only heard unsubstantiated versions," a rep for Glanville said. "Brandi maintains her innocence and vehemently denies any wrongdoing."

Though it's not certain when season 4 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will air, season 3 is currently airing on Peacock, where all episodes of RHUGT can be streamed.