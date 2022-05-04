PEOPLE's Pop Cultured is reliving the shocking 2009 Real Housewives of New Jersey moment when Teresa Giudice flipped a table amid an argument with Danielle Staub

Caroline Manzo Says Teresa Giudice's Table Flip Gave Housewives Stars 'License to Go All Out'

Teresa Giudice's shocking table flip occurred on The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2009 — but it's still being talked about to this day.

The historic season 1 scene occurred amid a heated exchange between Teresa, 49, and series alum Danielle Staub. At Teresa's dinner party, she grew frustrated when Danielle, 59, told her to "pay attention." That comment enraged Teresa, resulting in her flipping the table where the group was seated.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the newest episode of PEOPLE's Pop Cultured, several iconic Housewives stars and franchise aficionados came together to discuss the infamous moment.

Teresa's former castmate Caroline Manzo, in fact, argued that the jaw-dropping incident changed the game.

"That moment gave anybody else coming after us license to go all out," Caroline, 60, said.

Caroline Manzo, Teresa Giudice Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty, Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"I think it became the benchmark," she continued. "What could my table flip be?"

With this in mind, Caroline left this piece of advice for current cast members: "Just be yourself. Your table flip will come."

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge also said Teresa's actions made women starring in other franchises "open their eyes up." Tamra later went on to become the first person in franchise history to hurl wine into someone else's face.

Comedian Joel Kim Booster also suggested that Teresa's table-flipping moment influenced other shocking moments to occur in the years to come.

"You can draw a straight line from Teresa flipping the table to Monique [Samuels] physically assaulting Candiace [Dillard Bassett] on Real Housewives of Potomac many, many years later," Joel, 34, explained. "It feels like now it sort of closed the loop on what we find acceptable on these shows."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Table flipping? Yes. Breaking a glass? Yes. Throwing a drink? Absolutely," he continued. "Pulling a wig? Maybe. Physically assaulting? Okay, now we've come to the end of what we want to see from these ladies."

Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice Credit: Andrei Jackamets/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Additionally, Joel argued that Lisa Rinna's infamous glass-breaking moment on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was a "spiritual successor" to Teresa's own incident.

Even though the table-flipping incident happened in the late 2000s, Teresa is still managing to unintentionally create iconic moments on RHONJ.