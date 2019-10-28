RHONJ Alumna Caroline Manzo Claps Back After Teresa Giudice Suggests She Ratted Out Husband Joe

Caroline Manzo is ready to give her side of the story.

During Teresa and Joe Giudice‘s bombshell interview with Andy Cohen on Sunday night, an old video of Manzo predicting that Joe would go to prison and Teresa would divorce him was shown to the couple.

“How could she predict that?” Teresa, 47, asked of her former Real Housewives of New Jersey costar. “Could she have anything to do with what happened to Joe and I? Is she a rat? With her saying that? Those words would never come out of my life, regarding anybody. Maybe [she called the feds]! Those words would never come out of my mouth.”

As fans recall, Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud and was released on Dec. 23, 2015. Joe began his 41-month sentence for the same crimes in March 2016.

Manzo, who has not appeared on the Bravo series since season 5, addressed Teresa’s accusations the next day. The family matriarch shared a series of three photos and videos on Instagram. In the first, she posed with a podcast microphone, tagging her son Albie Manzo’s podcast account, Dear Albie.

The next slide showed a video of Manzo, 58, set up with the podcasting equipment as the Whitney Houston song “If You Say my Eyes Are Beautiful” played — a reference to Joe’s awkward compliment about his wife’s eyes during the interview.

In the last slide of her Instagram, Manzo spoke directly to her followers in her kitchen, making fun of Joe’s grammatical error. “I don’t typically dance and sing this early in the morning, but I have to laugh. I couldn’t find the word ‘beautifulest’ anywhere, I’m sorry,” she said. “But you’ll be hearing from me soon.”

On Monday, Cohen was asked by a caller on his SiriusXM Radio Andy show about Manzo’s potential response to Teresa’s accusations against her.

“Umm, the answer is … we did speak the other day. I would say that she is not pleased and I would say that you will probably be hearing from her in some capacity. Soon,” he said on Andy Cohen Live.

When the caller asked if the RHONJ OG would come onto Watch What Happens Live to discuss, Cohen suggested she’d be speaking out in another forum.

“Umm, I don’t know about that,” he said. “If she wanted to come on she is always welcome. But, I think … I can’t imagine she wouldn’t respond in some way to this.”

Teresa had previously accused accused Manzo and their RHONJ costar Jacqueline Laurita (also Manzo’s sister-in-law) of being behind the government’s investigation into her family’s finances. Both have denied those claims.

Manzo revealed in April that she nearly returned for the upcoming 10th season of RHONJ (premiering Nov. 6), but she turned down an offer from producers who refused to give her a full-time spot on the show, calling it “insulting.”