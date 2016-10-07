Caroline Manzo has become known to reality TV fans for her no-nonsense style of parenting.

But in an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s all-new Manzo’d with Children, the thick-as-thieves and tough-as-nails New Jersey housewife shows her vulnerable side, when she finds a lump in her breast.

Asking her husband of 32 years Albert to feel for the lump, the Manzo matriarch appears nervous — especially because she found the lump in the same breast where she had found another lump 20 years prior.

BravoTV

“It scares me,” she explains. “20 years ago I had an instance in the same breast, where I felt a lump and I had a lumpectomy done. Thank God it was benign.”

When Albert tells her he notices it, Caroline looks even more afraid.

“You know I’m the strongest person I will ever met when I’m battling for somebody else. But when it’s me? My god…” she says.

WATCH: Who from the Cast of Manzo’d With Children Is the Most Embarrassing to Be in Public with?



Trying to calm his wife down, Albert tells Caroline he’ll set up an appointment for her to get it checked out. “You gonna be brave for me?” he says. “If something happens to you, my life is over too.”

They agree to keep it to them selves as to not worry their three children.

“When you know that this is in you, and it could be an ominous thing, your brain tells you to look at it — no it’s not bad,” Caroline says. “But then your heart says to you, ‘Please God — what if it isn’t?’ So it’s not a fun place to be.”

Manzo’d with Children airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.