Caroline Manzo Breaks Silence on Early 'RHUGT' Exit: 'I Was Going Back with the Highest of Hopes'

Caroline Manzo is speaking out publicly after her early departure from season 4 of Peacock's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

"I can't say much, only because it's not good for my headspace, but it took a lot for me to go back [on a Housewives show]," Manzo, who previously appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, said on New York Live while promoting her Food, Love, and Chaos cooking show.

"[I was] going back with the best of intentions, with the highest of hopes, to do something fun. Unfortunately, it didn't work out for me that way," she continued. "I came home early. And at this point, I just truly don't have the space in my head to talk about it. So, I'd rather not but I would imagine it would unfold on the series when it airs and there'll be a lot said then."

The former Bravolebrity added that "it didn't" turn out to be the positive experience she had envisioned.

Manzo, 61, had initially appeared on the first five RHONJ seasons before exiting. She was later set to return to the Real Housewives universe for RHUGT's fourth season alongside Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Camille Meyer, Alex McCord and Gretchen Rossi. But shortly into the group's stay in Morocco, 50-year-old former model Glanville allegedly kissed Manzo repeatedly without her consent, ultimately leading to both of them departing early.

"It was unwanted," a source said. "And Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable."

Filming resumed through the night and into the next morning, though production reported the incident to higher-ups. A second source said Glanville was made aware of Manzo's feelings the next morning and apologized via text message. However, a separate insider said that because "Brandi's behavior was inappropriate," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum "was asked to leave."

"The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously," Peacock and Shed Media said in a joint statement to PEOPLE. "In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."

Glanville has since denied the claims in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

"Brandi has been prohibited from sharing her side of the story and in turn, people have only heard unsubstantiated versions," a rep for Glanville said. "Brandi maintains her innocence and vehemently denies any wrongdoing."

Though it's not certain when season 4 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will air, season 3 debuts Thursday on Peacock, where all episodes of RHUGT can be streamed.