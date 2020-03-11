Caroline Flack's Friends Honor Love Island Host After Funeral: 'Have the Piña Coladas Waiting'

Close friends of Caroline Flack have posted a number of touching tributes to the former Love Island host following her funeral on Tuesday.

“My little angel… I will love you forever,” Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton posted on Instagram in the hours after the service, which was a small, private affair attended by Flack’s nearest and dearest.

British singer Olly Murs added, “Today was so hard but you know what goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I’ll miss you caz until we meet again xx.”

Image zoom ITV/Shutterstock

Flack’s close friend Mollie Grosberg also posted a touching video of the TV star looking beautiful, happy and relaxed on a train journey while cuddling a pug called Ruby. “Lucky us. Most loving human ever. Love you my baby girl carrie,” she wrote.

On Wednesday, Grosbgerg added to this with the heartfelt message: “You Were Loved Caroline Louise Flack.”

New Love Island host Laura Whitmore also paid her respects Wednesday on Instagram, writing, “Beautiful send off yesterday for a life that ended too soon. See you on the other side Flack, have the pina coladas waiting x.”

Her boyfriend (and longtime Love Island commentator) Iain Stirling added in a separate post, “Yesterday we said goodbye to Caroline. It was a small service filled with her friends and family. The day was spent sharing stories, singing songs and of course some tears were shed.

He added, “As someone who had the worst FOMO in the world I know Carrie would have hated missing it. And her infectious laugh was painfully absent. You were so loved Caz, by so many – I hope you knew that. And I hope you’re now at peace. X.”

Meanwhile, close friend Lou Teasdale posted some pictures from the wake, alongside the simple message “Bye beautiful 💔.”

An autopsy conducted at Hackney Mortuary in east London on Feb. 18 ruled that Flack — who was found dead at an apartment in Stoke Newington, London on Feb. 15 — died by suicide. She was 40.

The coroner is currently waiting for the results of toxicology tests and is expected to deliver a final ruling on Aug. 5.

Despite claims that the actions of law enforcement may have contributed to the Love Island host’s tragic death, a series of investigations conducted by London’s Metropolitan Police and the Crown Prosecution Service, which handles all public prosecutions in England and Wales, earlier this month ruled that the case was “handled appropriately.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.