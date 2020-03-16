Caroline Flack‘s boyfriend is paying tribute to the late Love Island host one month after her suicide.

“It’s already been a month I love and miss you so much, I never thought that one day I will never be able to see or speak to you again 💔,” Lewis Burton wrote on Instagram. “I wake up and think you’re going to be laying next to me or you’re going to call me in a minute. It just doesn’t seem real. I wish I could give you a kiss and a cuddle and say everything is going to be ok. I am so grateful I met you I just want to make you proud.”

The 40-year-old TV presenter — who stepped down from Love Island after she was charged with assault in December 2019 following a reported incident involving Burton — was laid to rest surrounded by those she loved most, her mother revealed Monday.

“We all remembered Carrie and the joy she had brought to all of our lives,” her mother Chris told the Eastern Daily Press about the funeral, which took place at the Greenacres at Colney memorial garden near Flack’s childhood home in Norfolk, England, last Tuesday.

A congregation of 200 mourners attended, including many of Flack’s colleagues from the TV shows she took part in, such as Love Island, Strictly Come Dancing and the Great British Bake Off.

“There were lots of memories, smiles but mostly tears,” Chris added to the Daily Press. “All the family would like to say thank you so much to all Carrie’s friends who traveled from all over the world to be there that day and who appreciated why we wanted to bring her back home to Norfolk. Her friends from schooldays, college days and present day also gathered to exchange stories and pay tributes to my beautiful girl. There were tributes from family members, her closest friends and two wonderful live performances by Lucie Jones singing ‘She Used To Be Mine’ from the Waitress and a song written for Caroline ‘The Sulking Room’ by her close friend Ciara.”

Image zoom SplashNews.com

In a humorous yet loving twist, British TV personality Keith Lemon also made charity T-shirts for the funeral, which the family wore on the day.

Along with thanking the mortician — “They looked after Carrie for me and were the greatest comfort every day to my family,” Chris told the Daily Press — Flack’s mother also expressed her gratitude toward the media for respecting the family’s privacy on the day of the funeral.

“All online activity was stopped for the day with no phones seen anywhere at the service or the wake,” she said. “No photos have been posted of that day by anyone actually at the wake and I thank everyone for respecting the family’s wishes.”

This is the second time that Flack’s mother has spoken to the Daily Press since the ex-Love Island host was found dead at an apartment in Stoke Newington, London on Feb. 15.

In the days after her sudden death, the TV presenter’s family released an unposted message she had written for Instagram, where Flack wrote “I’ve lost my job. My home. My ability to speak. And the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment.”

“I can’t spend every day hidden away being told not to say or speak to anyone … I’m not thinking about ‘how I’m going to get my career back.’ I’m thinking about how I’m going to get mine and my family’s life back,” Flack concluded her post. “I can’t say anymore than that.”

An autopsy conducted at Hackney Mortuary in east London on Feb. 18 ruled that Flack died by suicide. The coroner is currently waiting for the results of toxicology tests and is expected to deliver a final ruling on Aug. 5.

Following her funeral last week, a number of Flack’s friends also posted their own tributes on social media.

British singer Olly Murs wrote, “Today was so hard but you know what goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I’ll miss you caz until we meet again xx.”

New Love Island host Laura Whitmore also paid her respects on Instagram, writing, “Beautiful send off yesterday for a life that ended too soon. See you on the other side Flack, have the pina coladas waiting x.”

Flack was charged with assault by beating in December, following “an incident at approximately 05:24hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man assaulted,” a spokesperson for London’s Metropolitan Police told CNN in a statement at the time, confirming that the man was not seriously injured.

In a court appearance that month at London’s Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court, Flack pled not guilty to the charge of assaulting Burton, CNN reported via the PA news agency.

Flack was released on bail with conditions that prevented her from having contact with Burton ahead of the March 4 trial, according to the BBC.

Flack went on to address the court appearance on her Instagram Story, writing, “Thankfully I know a lot of you will not believe all that you have heard and read following today’s court hearing…Thank you for your continued support and love.“

Burton also spoke out on his Instagram Story, denying that Flack had hit him and adding that he was “gutted I am not allowed to protect her right now.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.