Caroline Flack's Boyfriend Shares Emotional Tribute After Her Death: 'My Heart Is Broken'

Caroline Flack’s boyfriend is mourning the death of the former Love Island host, who died at age 40 on Saturday.

Hours after the news of her death was made public, Lewis Burton penned an emotional tribute in honor of Flack. “My heart is broken we had something so special,” the former professional tennis player and model, 27, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair embracing on the beach at sunset.

“I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking,” he added. “I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday. I love you with all my heart 💔.”

Burton also shared a screenshot of a post she had shared on Instagram over two months before her death. “In a world where you can be anything, be kind,” the post read.

“I will love you forever,” he wrote alongside the message.

Flack, who stepped down from hosting duties for the popular U.K. series after she was charged with assault in December 2019 following a reported incident involving Burton, was found dead at her apartment on Saturday, according to The Sun and the Daily Mail.

“Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends,” a spokesperson for ITV, the network that airs Love Island, said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Flack’s lawyer, Paul Morris, also gave a statement to PEOPLE, saying, “I am utterly devastated at Caroline’s passing and cannot comment further about matters, including the criminal proceedings, at the moment. My thoughts are with Caroline’s family as we respect their privacy at this very sad and difficult time.“

Flack was charged with assault by beating in December, following “an incident at approximately 05:24hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man assaulted,” a spokesperson for London’s Metropolitan Police told CNN in a statement at the time, confirming that the man was not seriously injured.

In a court appearance that month at London’s Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court, Flack pled not guilty to the charge of assaulting Burton, CNN reported via the PA news agency.

Flack was released on bail with conditions that prevented her from having contact with Burton ahead of the March 4 trial, according to the BBC.

Flack went on to address the court appearance on her Instagram Story, writing, “Thankfully I know a lot of you will not believe all that you have heard and read following today’s court hearing…Thank you for your continued support and love.“

Burton also spoke out on his Instagram Story, denying that Flack had hit him and adding that he was “gutted I am not allowed to protect her right now.”

Following Flack’s death, her management company also spoke out about the Crown Prosecution Service for pursuing the case against Flack.

“In recent months Caroline had been under huge pressure because of an ongoing case and potential trial which has been well reported. The Crown Prosecution Service pursued this when they knew not only how very vulnerable Caroline was but also that the alleged victim did not support the prosecution and had disputed the CPS version of events,” the statement read, according to The Sun.

“The CPS should look at themselves today and how they pursued a show trial that was not only without merit but not in the public interest. And ultimately resulted in significant distress to Caroline,” the statement continued. “Our thoughts are with Caroline’s family at this time.“

A CPS spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement, “Our deepest sympathies go to the family and friends of Caroline Flack. Given the tragic circumstances, we will not comment on the specifics of this case at this stage.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.