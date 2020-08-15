Caroline Flack's Best Friends Mark 6 Months Since Love Island Host's Death: 'Miss Her Every Day'

"She has left such a huge, painful hole in people's lives and 6 months feels like 1 day," one best friend wrote

Caroline Flack's friends are remembering the Love Island host.

The 40-year-old host of the hit U.K. reality series was found dead in her apartment in Stoke Newington, London, on Feb. 15. Her death was later ruled a suicide when a London coroner said earlier this month that Flack killed herself because she feared a public trial, as she was set to be prosecuted for assaulting boyfriend Lewis Burton.

On Saturday, which marked six months after her death, Flack's best friends paid tribute to her, sharing happy photos with the TV star and reflecting on their friendship.

"6 months without you. I miss you ❤️ Look after your friends x," wrote Louise Teasdale, posting a pair of photos that showed the two of them posing together and smiling into each other's eyes.

Mollie Grosberg shared a black-and-white video that showed a group of friends laughing and singing together during a night out.

"Anyone want to talk about that grief bullet? It hits you like a punch in the gut. We all miss her every day and we talk about her every day," wrote Grosberg. "She has left such a huge, painful hole in people’s lives and 6 months feels like 1 day."

"I could post a tribute every day and she’d love that," she continued. "She loves people and she loves people loving her so let’s always love her. Xxxxx @carolineflack."

Flack was charged with assaulting Burton in December 2019 and stepped down from hosting the popular British dating show. During an inquest into her death held earlier this month, Burton said in a written statement, "Caroline seemed very sad the day before her death — she seemed to have lost her fight," adding that she was "very upset, in fact, devastated," according to the Eastern Daily Press.

Throughout the hearing, friends and family painted a picture of Flack falling apart in the aftermath of the highly publicized incident. Her mother, Christine Flack, directed much of the blame towards the Crown Prosecution Service, which handles all criminal trials in England, for pursuing a trial even after Burton dropped all charges.

Burton also said that Flack sometimes "talked about taking her own life when she was extremely upset."

"The media were constantly bashing her character, writing hurtful stories," he said. "What was worrying her most was the police case and losing her presenting job on Love Island, plus not being able to see me."

"Caroline seemed very sad the day before her death — she seemed to have lost her fight," Flack's twin sister Jody said during a hearing, according to reports. Jody said she became alarmed when she couldn't contact her sister on the night of her death, and called Teasdale to help. Teasdale and her father Stephen rushed to Flack's apartment.

"Heartbreak is something Caroline found extremely difficult. She attempted to take her own life the night before she appeared in court. I believe the shame ... was too much to deal with," Jody reportedly told the court. "Her life and reputation she worked hard to build was falling apart. ... It was our belief it would not be happening to her if she wasn't in the public eye."