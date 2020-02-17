Love Island's Caroline Flack Reportedly Had Ambulance Called on Her the Night Before Her Death

Image zoom David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The night before Caroline Flack died, paramedics were called to her London home.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson told PEOPLE that they responded to a call shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Friday at a residential property in London.

“Crews attended and, following a clinical assessment, the person was not taken to hospital,” said the spokesperson. “Due to patient confidentiality we cannot comment further.”

The Sun and Sky News also reported that an ambulance was called to Flack’s home on Friday. Two paramedic crews reportedly assessed the situation before deciding Flack did not need hospital treatment and was fit to be left at home.

On Saturday afternoon, the former host of the hit British series Love Island was found dead at her home. She was 40.

“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February,” her family said in a statement given to the U.K.’s Press Association. “We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for ITV said, “Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.”

Flack’s lawyer, Paul Morris, also issued a statement to PEOPLE, saying, “I am utterly devastated at Caroline’s passing and cannot comment further about matters, including the criminal proceedings, at the moment. My thoughts are with Caroline’s family as we respect their privacy at this very sad and difficult time.”

In December, Flack stepped down as the host of Love Island after being charged with assault by beating following a reported incident involving her boyfriend Lewis Burton. She had fronted the show since it premiered in 2015; a tribute is expected to air during Monday’s episode on ITV.

She pleaded not guilty and was set to face a trial in March.

Burton, a 27-year-old former professional tennis player and model, shared an emotional tribute to Flack on Instagram after her death.

“My heart is broken,” he wrote alongside a photo of the couple embracing on the beach at sunset. “We had something so special.”

“I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking,” he continued. “I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday. I love you with all my heart.”