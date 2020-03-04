Caroline D'Amore Joins Cast of The Hills Reboot, Replacing Mischa Barton: Sources

Another fresh face is joining The Hills reboot.

Two sources confirm to PEOPLE that Caroline D’Amore has been cast in season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings. MTV has not commented.

The socialite and DJ, 35, is the daughter of pizza restaurateur Joe D’Amore and founder of her own line of organic, all-natural pasta sauce under the name Pizza Girl.

D’Amore has also established her own D’Amore’s Pizza location in Los Angeles, started the D’Amore’s catering company and launched their food truck, according to her website.

Image zoom David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty

D’Amore, who shares daughter Isabella Viking with ex-husband Bobby Alt, previously appeared in Entourage, as well as the 2009 horror movie Sorority Row alongside fellow Hills star Audrina Patridge.

A source tells PEOPLE she could replace Mischa Barton, explaining, “As of now Mischa isn’t coming back for season two, but Caroline isn’t directly replacing her. And things could always change!”

A rep for Barton, 34, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom Paul Archuleta/Getty

Along with Barton, season 1 of The Hills: New Beginnings starred newbie Brandon Thomas Lee (Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee‘s son) and Brody Jenner‘s wife Kaitlynn Carter. (They’ve since split but remain friendly.)

The O.G. cast members included Patridge, Jenner, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler and Frankie Delgado.

Speaking to PEOPLE Now ahead of the season premiere in June 2019, Patridge, 34, said she felt like “it was hard” for Barton to “open up.”

“She’s not used to reality [TV],” she said. “She didn’t know our dynamics and our history — a lot of us, we all have history and know each other.”

A premiere date for season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings has not yet been announced. TMZ broke the news of D’Amore’s casting.