Carole Radziwill Says She Walked Away from Something That Went Against Her Values After RHONY Exit

Carole Radziwill is asking fans what they would do if they were in her shoes.

On Friday, just days after announcing her departure from the Real Housewives of New York, the reality star polled her Instagram followers to see whether they would follow their hearts or put their bank accounts first.

In an Instagram Story, Radziwill, 54, posed a question to her fans, “If you were doing something that was forcing you to do things that went against your own value system would you walk away regardless of the pay? Its a tough decision.”

After fans overwhelming voted “yes” on her survey, the journalist wrote, “So 80% would walk away from something that went against their own values.”

It was a decision, she told fans, that she was forced to make recently.

“That’s how I felt this past year too. It’s difficult but life is long and you can’t always play the short game,” the star added.

It appears she is very happy with that decision, as the best-selling author was beaming in the photograph.

The smiling star looked chic but casual in a pair of ripped jeans and a white T-shirt as she soaked in some sun during her vacation in Aspen, Colorado.

“I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind. My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament,” Radziwill told PEOPLE in a statement on Wednesday.

PEOPLE learned that her ongoing feud with Bethenny Frankel also influenced her choice, as indicated by the portion of her statement in which she said she was “thrilled to leave frenemies behind.”

“They never seemed to be able to reconcile. The show couldn’t go on another season with both of them at each other’s throats. And Bethenny’s an OG. She’s been there since the beginning. She’s a [piece of work], but she gives the show a lot of energy,” a source tells PEOPLE. “There’s no way they’re going to do it without her. Last time she left, the show went to hell.”

However, one production source insists that as far as producers are concerned, Radziwill could have chosen to stay: “She was not pushed to leave. She left on her own accord.”

She ended her statement with sincerity and wit. “I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind,” Radziwill wrote. “I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy. Next.”

In RHONY‘s tenth season, airing now, Radziwill has had a pretty epic fallout with Frankel, though she’s still friendly with Tinsley Mortimer, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps.

On Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Wednesday, Ramona Singer told Cohen she’s “sad” to see Radziwill go.

“I love Carole inside and out. I think she’s really warm, special, down to earth, truthful, giving, kind, supportive of women, genuine, smart [and] fabulous. I’m like, ‘Wow.’ I’m going to miss not being with her doing the next season. It’s going to be a void,” Singer said, shaking her head. “This is going to be a void for me,” Singer added.