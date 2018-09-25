Carole Radziwill Stands by Calling Andy Cohen 'Full of S—' as He Compares Her to Trump

The feud between Carole Radziwill and Andy Cohen has reignited once again.

On Monday night’s season premiere of Bravo’s Play by Play, Cohen was asked a variety of questions from the panelists including his thoughts on The Real Housewives of New York City cast reunion and most notably, Radziwill’s claim that he was “full of s—”.

“I thought it was very Trumpian of her and I was very surprised by that,” the 50-year-old RHONY executive producer said.

“What show is she watching? All I was doing was pointing out, yeah, you both have been talking s— about each other,” referring to Radziwill and castmate Bethenny Frankel. “I wasn’t saying anyone was talking more s— or not. You’re both talking s— about each other. And you know we’re going to show the receipts. We have the receipts and we’re going to show them.”

“So don’t deny you never said anything bad about this person,” he finished. “Because you both were talking s— about each other.”

Cohen’s comments about Radziwill come less than a month after the now former RHONY star lashed out at Cohen during their August cast reunion. During part 2 of the reunion special, Radziwill told Cohen he was “so full of s—” after he accused her of “bashing” Frankel while on the show.

Cohen’s accusation that Radziwill’s behavior was “Trumpian” is no doubt especially insulting to the 55-year-old journalist who has been extremely vocal about her support of Hillary Clinton and distaste for President Donald Trump since he was elected into office.

In response to Cohen’s Play by Play appearance, the former RHONY star defended herself on Twitter.

“Lol. I stand by #FOS [full of s—]. Trumpian is what @Andy did,” she wrote. “Created a false equivalent. He said we both bashed each other “all season.” Look at the clips.”

Lol. I stand by #FOS. Trumpian is what @Andy did. Created a false equivalent. He said we both bashed each other "all season." Look at the clips. I was in the same outfit a black top. B/c it was all the last episodes in interviews taped 2 weeks before the reunion.#PlayByPlay 🙄 — Carole Radziwill (@CaroleRadziwill) September 25, 2018

The Emmy-winning journalist went on to explain that her feud with Frankel was only taped in the last few episodes — as proven by her repeated outfit — and did not extend throughout the season’s entirety.

“I was in the same outfit a black top. B/c it was all the last episodes in interviews taped 2 weeks before the reunion. #PlayByPlay”

PEOPLE was first to report Radziwill’s exit from RHONY. She said in a statement that after six seasons on the show, “I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing.”

“I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind,” she added. “My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament.”

While her choice to leave was reportedly based on “something that went against [her] own values,” PEOPLE also learned that her fight with Frankel, 47, influenced the choice.

“They never seemed to be able to reconcile,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “The show couldn’t go on another season with both of them at each other’s throats. And Bethenny’s an O.G. She’s been there since the beginning. She’s a [piece of work], but she gives the show a lot of energy. There’s no way they’re going to do it without her. Last time she left, the show went to hell.”