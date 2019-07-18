Carole Radziwill Explains Her Andy Cohen Diss, Says RHONY Was ‘Getting Darker and Darker’

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Carole Radziwill is opening up about her time on the show.

During an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show, Radziwill — who left the hit Bravo series after season 10 — said that she is “glad it’s over.”

The author, 55, explained that she started feeling like the show was “behind” her after Donald Trump won the election in 2016.

“Something like [RHONY], that’s so big, it never ends as smoothly as you would like it to, I think,” she said. “But I was aware that it was behind me. I think — I was coming to the awareness starting the season with the election, with Donald Trump being elected. From that point … I kind of had this feeling that this was something that was behind me.”

“Bravo knew too,” she added, “we were kind of having that conversation, like, ‘This isn’t working for me, this isn’t working for you.’ “

Though she didn’t return for season 11, Radziwill also revealed that she is still close with her former costar Dorinda Medley.

Image zoom Carole Radziwill Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Radziwill also opened up about calling Andy Cohen “full of s—” during the season 10 reunion special last year as she was arguing with costar Bethenny Frankel.

“Well, I mean, he was,” she said. “If I said it, it was true. And he was. And he knew it, and I think he would know it now … It was very clear to me — and then later on, I think, the audience — that he was supporting Bethenny in this way that I’ve never seen him at any other reunion do that.”

The former reality star also said that filming the reunion special “was a turning point” before she left the show.

“The very first thing I did after the reunion was I called my accountant because I wanted to know, ‘If I do this, how long could I go without a big paycheck?'” she revealed. “I mean, that’s where my head was at. It was really difficult … Now, I can look back and say, ‘Oh my God, yeah, that was definitely the end of the end of the end.’ ”

“I never thought I’d be on for six years, and [after] six years, it got a little repetitive,” she added. “How many times could I roll my eyes and say, ‘Oh, Sonja [Morgan], that’s crazy.’ I was never gonna get drunk on national TV. I was never gonna take my clothes off.”

“A lot of great things happened as a result of that show,” Radziwill continued, specifically referencing her relationship with Adam Kenworthy. “I don’t have regrets for doing it, but I will say it was hard. Post-election and then the following season, I just didn’t want to contribute to that conversation anymore.”

“I just felt like it was getting darker and darker,” she said, appearing to refer to costar Luann de Lesseps‘ arrest and time in rehab. “One of the characters on the show was arrested and assaulting police officers and rehab.”

During the interview, Radziwill also revealed her close bond with costar Tinsley Mortimer was fabricated for the show, admitting they were never really friends.

“After filming I never spoke with Tinsley and I haven’t seen or talked to her in a year or two years,” she said. “We weren’t clicking. That was one of those storylines.”

