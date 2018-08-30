Carole Radziwill Denies Being Fired from RHONY for Yelling at Andy Cohen During the Reunion

Carole Radziwill is setting the record straight.

Radziwill denied claims she was fired from The Real Housewives of New York City for lashing out at Andy Cohen during Wednesday’s cast reunion.

During part 2 of the reunion special, Radziwill told Cohen he was “so full of s—” while discussing her feud with castmate Bethenny Frankel.

“You bashed each other on the show,” Cohen said as the women exchanged insults.

“You’re so full of s—, Andy,” Radziwill, 54, shot back. “I didn’t bash her on the show.”

After the moment aired, fans on Twitter attributed the heated exchange to Radziwill’s departure from the show.

If I was fired because I yelled at Andy Id be screaming it from rooftops…his ego didn't bruise. Trust. https://t.co/mvrSXS9OBp — Carole Radziwill (@CaroleRadziwill) August 30, 2018

“I think his ego recovered when he fired her,” one viewer wrote.

The author and journalist responded, dismissing the claim.

“If I was fired because I yelled at Andy I’d be screaming it from rooftops…his ego didn’t bruise,” she tweeted. “Trust.”

PEOPLE was first to report Radziwill’s exit from RHONY. She said in a statement that after six seasons on the show, “I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing.”

“I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind,” she added. “My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament.”

“I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind,” Radziwill concluded. “I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy. Next.”

Following the announcement, said she chose to leave “something that went against [her] own values.”

But PEOPLE also learned that her fight with Frankel influenced the choice.

“They never seemed to be able to reconcile,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “The show couldn’t go on another season with both of them at each other’s throats. And Bethenny’s an O.G. She’s been there since the beginning. She’s a [piece of work], but she gives the show a lot of energy. There’s no way they’re going to do it without her. Last time she left, the show went to hell.”

However, one production source insists that as far as producers are concerned, Radziwill could have chosen to stay: “She was not pushed to leave. She left on her own accord.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.