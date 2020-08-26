Ex-RHONY Star Carole Radziwill Calls Dorinda Medley the 'Only Real' Housewife
Dorinda Medley announced her decision to leave the franchise on social media Tuesday
Carole Radziwill is disappointed to see Dorinda Medley leave The Real Housewives of New York City.
The RHONY alumna weighed in on Medley's decision to exit the franchise after five seasons, calling her the only "real" Housewife and claiming that without Medley, there will be "no more truth-telling."
"Dorinda was only 'real' HW," the journalist tweeted on Tuesday. “So no more truth-telling too. Trust me that’s a main reason cast is let go. Telling the truth & exposing fake cast members & their storylines & how its all manipulated by production."
Radziwill later shared a photo of herself and Medley on Twitter.
"And so it goes … #Rhony Fans will miss her quips, her humor, her in your face bulls—t detector & her intelligence,” Radziwill wrote.
She also seemingly took a jab at remaining RHONY stars Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Leah McSweeney, calling them a "sea of mendacity."
"But what they will come to miss the most is her honesty and realness in a sea of mendacity. Onward, my love," she wrote.
Radiziwill starred on RHONY from seasons 5 to 10.
Medley, who joined the hit franchise during season 7, announced her departure on social media Tuesday.
"What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice..." she wrote. "But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way."
She continued: "Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success. Clip!"