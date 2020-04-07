Carole Baskin Will Not Appear in the Rumored Upcoming 'Reunion' Episode of Tiger King

Carole Baskin will not be one of the cool cats and kittens appearing in the rumored extra episode of Netflix’s Tiger King.

Baskin — the founder of Big Cat Rescue and Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Passage‘s nemesis — will not appear in the rumored upcoming “reunion” episode of the popular docu-series, her rep told Entertainment Weekly.

“We have not been approached about a new episode and would not participate if asked,” her rep said in a statement to the outlet.

Earlier on Monday, Maldonado-Passage’s husband, Dillon Passage, revealed that he will also be absent from the addition to the seven-part series, although he was able to shed some light on what the new episode might entail.

“It’s going to be like a live-based episode I believe, kind of like a reunion,” Passage told Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM show Monday, explaining that he had discussed it with one of the show’s producers.

Passage had told Cohen that he wasn’t sure if Baskin would be part of said reunion — as she has been outspoken about her disappointment in the Netflix series.

In March after Tiger King was released, Baskin addressed the show on her website, saying that the filmmakers first approached her back in 2015 “saying they wanted to make the big-cat version of Blackfish (the documentary that exposed abuse at SeaWorld)… and expose the misery caused by the rampant breeding of big cat cubs for cub petting exploitation and the awful life the cats lead in roadside zoos and back yards.”

Baskin went on to say that instead of achieving that goal, the series instead “has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don in 1997.”

In the series, Baskin refutes any claims or suggestions she had anything to do with her husband’s disappearance and has called the claim “absurd.”

Co-directors and writers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, however, told the Los Angeles Times that Baskin knew what she was getting into.

“I would just say we were completely forthright with the characters,” Chaiklin said. “With any project that goes on for five years, things evolve and change, and we followed it as any good storyteller does. We could have never known when we started this project that it was going to land where it did.”

“Carole talked about her personal life, her childhood, abuse from her first and second husband, the disappearance of her ex, Don Lewis,” Goode added. “She knew that this was not just about … it’s not a Blackfish because of the things she spoke about. She certainly wasn’t coerced.”

While it’s unclear what exactly the additional episode of Tiger King will be, zookeeper Jeff Lowe said over the weekend that it’s set to drop on Netflix sooner rather than later.

“Netflix is adding one more episode, we’ll be on next week. We’re filming here tomorrow,” Lowe said in a Cameo video over the weekend, which was shared on Twitter by Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner.

Netflix has not confirmed the new episode.

But the frenzy over the story of Maldonado-Passage — who is currently serving jail time at the Grady County Jail in Oklahoma after he was found guilty in 2019 for paying a hitman $3,000 to kill Baskin — is far from over.

There are at least two upcoming projects about the eccentric zookeeper, including an upcoming adaptation of the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic from Universal Content Productions starring Kate McKinnon as Baskin and an Investigation Discovery special titled Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is now available to stream on Netflix.