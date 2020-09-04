The Tiger King star is one of the celebrities who will be competing for the Mirrorball trophy on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars

Carole Baskin Seen Wearing a Cat COVID-19 Face Mask on Dancing With the Stars Set

Carole Baskin is getting her groove on.

Just one day after the full list of celebrities competing on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars was announced, the Tiger King star was seen visiting the set in Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Showing off her love for big cats, as well as her famous catchphrase, Baskin was photographed on Thursday wearing a face mask with cat whiskers and her signature phrase: “hey all you cool cats and kittens.”

The Big Cat Rescue founder also wore a shirt for the animal sanctuary, as well as an animal-print backpack.

Although Baskin may be new to dancing, she’s excited to give her all while competing for the Mirrorball trophy.

In a post on Big Cat Rescue’s website, it was revealed that Baskin initially turned down an offer from DWTS due to her lack of experience on the dance floor, but her daughter Jamie Veronica Murdock, who serves as president of the animal sanctuary, urged her to reconsider.

"I want people to see what a fun and kind person my mom really is,” her daughter said in the post.

RELATED VIDEO: DWTS Contestant Jeannie Mai Jokes Her Dancing Skills Are Limited to 'the Electric Slide'

After getting on board, Baskin began “intensifying her workouts” and “watching every dance tutorial she could find online” in order to be as prepared as possible.

“I’m going to put my heart and soul into winning the Mirror Ball because the longer I can stay on the show, the more the plight of big cats will be kept in the public eye,” Baskin explained. “I’m hoping that seeing me go way out of my comfort zone will encourage everyone to call their Senators and House members in support of our bill at BigCatAct.com.”

Although DWTS has already announced which stars and pros will be gracing the dance floor for season 29, fans still have to wait until the show’s premiere to learn who’s paired with who.