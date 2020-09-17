Carole Baskin and her husband Howard Baskin are teaming up with ITV America's Thinkfactory Media for the new project

Tiger King 's Carole Baskin to Star in Her Own Series on Animal Exploitation

Tiger King's Carole Baskin is further exposing animal cruelty.

The Big Cat Rescue CEO, who has long been open about her fight to end animal abuse, is teaming up with ITV America's Thinkfactory Media — alongside her husband Howard Baskin — for a new unscripted series that will expose organizations that have a history of lawsuits and animal rights violations, Variety reported.

A spokesperson for Thinkfactory Media did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Of the new project, Carole, 59, told Variety: "This is a chance for us to use our new platform to battle the everyday evils facing big cats and so many other animals."

"Working with Thinkfactory on this show will help us further our life's mission, while bringing important stories and information to 'cool cats and kittens' across the country," Carole added in the statement.

Thinkfactory CEO Adam Reed told Variety: "This partnership and new series fall right into Thinkfactory's wheelhouse, offering a unique new format with incredibly vibrant and passionate individuals at its center. Carole and Howard are fun, intense, unpredictable, wildly driven, and, oh yeah, they've very recently become pop culture sensations. We're excited this project will offer them an opportunity to propel their work in unconventional and heart-pounding new ways."

The series does not yet have a title or a release date.

Carole made her season 29 Dancing with the Stars debut on Monday night. During the premiere, a commercial aired about the big cat lover's late husband Don Lewis. The 60-year-old millionaire and animal sanctuary owner disappeared in 1997 and was later declared dead. At the time that he went missing, Lewis and Carole were married.

In the "Justice for Don Lewis" ad, Lewis' family and their attorney, John M. Phillips, asks for tips about his disappearance to be sent to 646-450-6530 or 1-800-litigate. Currently, the family is offering a $100,000 reward for information about his whereabouts.

The ad begins with Lewis' three daughters — Gale, Lynda and Donna — asking for the public's help.

Says Phillips, "Don Lewis mysteriously disappeared in 1997. His family deserves answers, they deserve justice. Do you know who did this or if Carole Baskin was involved?" (Police say Carole is not a suspect)

Speaking out about the commercial, Carole told TMZ that it would be "wonderful" if the ad helped find her late husband.

Carole told the outlet that the mystery being solve would be a "side benefit" to her appearing on the ABC reality dance competition series.