Carole Baskin Sues Netflix Over Tiger King 2 Footage Featuring Her

Carole Baskin is suing Netflix for allegedly using unauthorized footage of her for the upcoming Tiger King sequel.

In court documents filed in federal court on Monday and obtained by PEOPLE, Carole and her husband Howard state that they declined to be involved with Tiger King 2 when approached by the streamer and production company Royal Goode Productions.

According to the complaint, the couple was contacted by producers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin to "clear the air" regarding Carole's distaste for the first installment of the documentary and secure her participation in the sequel.

"Carole Baskin's response was clear and unequivocal: 'No. And lose my number,' " the complaint reads.

Despite their refusal to take part in Tiger King 2, a trailer for the upcoming sequel released in October "prominently depicts Baskin as a central element of the sequel" using footage that was captured during filming for the first Tiger King documentary series, the complaint states.

The use of that footage for anything other than the initial documentary violates the release forms that the Baskins signed prior to filming, according to the documents.

Carole and Howard are suing Netflix and Royal Goode Productions because the companies "do not have the right to use any video or audio taken of us during their filming for Tiger King, Murder, Mayhem and Madness," Howard wrote in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday.

"We believe that [Tiger King 1] showed Goode and Chaiklin to be devoid of ethics, integrity, and any concern for the welfare of big cats," he continued, adding: "We made it very clear to Goode and Chaiklin that we had no desire or intent to be involved in [Tiger King 2]."

Howard said he and Carole were "shocked" to see the footage used in the Tiger King 2 trailer released last month.

"While we cannot stop Netflix and Royal Goode Productions from producing low-brow, salacious and sensational programing, we do believe that we have the right to control footage filmed of us under false pretenses," the statement concluded. "We like to believe that most Americans will agree that we should be entitled to protect our reputations in this manner and hold entertainment giants to their word."

When reached by PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Netflix had no comment.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, which premiered on the streaming service in March 2020, captured the years-long feud between 60-year-old animal rights activist Carole and Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage, the now-imprisoned founder of an exotic animal park in Oklahoma. The show also touched on the disappearance of Carole's late husband, Don Lewis — a millionaire and animal sanctuary owner.

Maldonado-Passage, 58, is currently serving a 22-year sentence in FMC Fort Worth in Texas for various crimes, including paying Allen Glover $3,000 to kill Carole and for killing tigers to make room for more big cats at his park.

Following the news that Tiger King 2 will be released this year, Carole slammed Maldonado-Passage as well as producers Goode and Chaiklin in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.