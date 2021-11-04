Carole Baskin's Restraining Order Against Netflix Denied in Lawsuit Over Tiger King Season 2

A judge ruled that Carole Baskin and her husband Howard "are not entitled to the extraordinary remedy of a temporary restraining order" in their lawsuit over footage from Tiger King 2

Carole Baskin has lost in her legal battle against Netflix this week.

After the Tiger King star, 60, alleged that footage of her and husband Howard Baskin used in season 2 of the hit Netflix docuseries violated their contract, a Florida judge denied her motion for a temporary restraining order that would block Netflix and Royal Goode Productions from featuring footage of them and their Big Cat Rescue sanctuary.

The judge ruled that the Baskins "are not entitled to the extraordinary remedy of a temporary restraining order, which would be entered before Defendants have had an adequate opportunity to respond," according to court documents.

"While the Court understands the Baskins' frustration, it does not appear that inclusion of Defendants' footage of the Baskins will cause any immediate harm that cannot be compensated with monetary damages," the ruling stated.

The couple filed a lawsuit against Netflix and Royal Goode on Monday, stating that they declined to appear in Tiger King 2.

Netflix dropped a trailer for season 2 in September, which "prominently depicts Baskin as a central element of the sequel," using footage that was filmed for season 1, the complaint states.

They argued in the lawsuit that the use of that footage for anything other than the initial documentary violates the release form that the Baskins signed prior to filming.

Howard told PEOPLE in a statement that he and Carole were "shocked" to see the footage used in the Tiger King 2 trailer. "We believe that [Tiger King 1] showed Goode and Chaiklin to be devoid of ethics, integrity, and any concern for the welfare of big cats," he wrote, adding: "We made it very clear to Goode and Chaiklin that we had no desire or intent to be involved in [Tiger King 2]."

"While we cannot stop Netflix and Royal Goode Productions from producing low-brow, salacious and sensational programming, we do believe that we have the right to control footage filmed of us under false pretenses. We like to believe that most Americans will agree that we should be entitled to protect our reputations in this manner and hold entertainment giants to their word," the statement concluded.

When reached by PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Netflix had no comment.

Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, which premiered on the streaming service in March 2020, became an early pandemic hit, reaching 34 million U.S. viewers in its first 10 days on the streaming platform.

The docuseries captured the years-long feud between 60-year-old animal rights activist Carole and Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage, the founder of an exotic animal park in Oklahoma who has since been imprisoned for various crimes, including paying Allen Glover $3,000 to kill Carole. The show also touched on the disappearance of Carole's late husband, Don Lewis — a millionaire and animal sanctuary owner.