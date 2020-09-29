Carole Baskin Reflects on DWTS Elimination: ‘It Will Be Hard to Leave’

Carole Baskin is sad to be leaving Dancing with the Stars — though her husband is excited to have her heading home.

The Tiger King star appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday and reflected on her elimination from the competition show Monday.

“I am so thankful to have had this opportunity, and it will be hard to leave the Dancing with the Stars crew,” she told Michael Strahan, before turning to her pro partner Pasha Pashkov, “And especially Pasha — he has been so wonderful.”

Baskin, 59, went on to share that after her elimination, her husband Howard texted her about judge Bruno Tonioli’s review of her dance, and to express his excitement about her coming home to him.

“He texted me to say that he thought Bruno was on his list above the Tiger King producers as far as being unnecessarily cruel,” Baskin said. “And his very next question was when are you coming home.”

Monday’s episode was the annual Disney-themed night, when the celebrities perform a dance to a tune from the studio's films. Keeping with their big cat theme, Baskin and Pashkov both dressed up as lions and danced a samba to "Circle of Life" from The Lion King. The pair earned a 12/30 for the routine, which Pashkov told GMA was “the hardest dance.”

“Samba is definitely by far the hardest dance but we could not pass on the opportunity to dance to 'Circle of Life,' The Lion King on Disney night,” he said. “So we decided to take up this challenge and do the best we could do with it.”

At the end of the show, host Tyra Banks announced that Anne Heche and Baskin had landed in the bottom two and it was up to the judges — Carrie Ann Inaba, Tonioli and Derek Hough — to save one of the contestants.

Hough went first and chose to save Heche and her pro partner, Keo Motsepe. "Anne and Keo, there was a few little slip-ups tonight. But, you know, I think you have a lot of potential. Carole, Pasha, you're here doing your thing. Unfortunately, I can't save you again this week, so I'm going to have to go with Anne and Keo."

Tonioli was next, and also decided to keep Heche in the competition. While Inaba's decision wasn't necessary to break a divided vote, she also said she would have chosen Heche to stay.

After being eliminated, Baskin said with a laugh: "My husband is going to be so happy I'm coming home."

She was the second celebrity contestant to leave season 29 of DWTS, following Charles Oakley’s departure last week.