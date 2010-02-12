Carol Hannah’s Runway Blog: Anthony Takes Cover

Hi again, fashion lovers! Welcome to Fashion Week. I’m writing this after literally dashing out of line for a show. I’ve been running around town so much that I nearly forgot!

This week the challenge winner secures a cover look for Heidi Klum for Marie Claire, which is legitimately pretty serious. Talk about pressure!

Tim comes in with soothing, calming, reassuring words. Oh wait, no. He reminds the designers that this is a flipping huge deal. Runway day … It’s going to be tough and they know it. I remember times like that when all we could do was laugh. The wedding challenge was that way for us. Everyone laughed through the runway show because they were mortified. Epperson and Logan started giggling as the divorcees starting coming down the runway, and it just spread. Like laughing at a funeral. You don’t know why you’re doing it and you just can’t stop.

The looks this week are a mixed bag. Some miss the mark completely, like Anna’s and Janeane’s, but several are looking pretty solid. My favorites were Anthony’s sculptural aqua dress and Ben’s color-blocked kimono. Jesse actually did something that I liked this week. It wasn’t in my top three, but it was the best thing I think we’ve seen from him thus far, so it stuck out a bit.

Yay! Anthony was in the top. And boy, howdy, how he deserved it. It’s always nice to see someone you like as a person succeed. Anna was sent on her way. Dramatic runway pieces may not be her forte, but I think Anna’s attention to detail and sweet, simplistic aesthetic will be embraced by consumers.

Congrats, Anthony! Back to Fashion Week! –Carol Hannah Whitfield

P.S. Speaking of cover looks, check out this month’s issue of The Fashion Journal (thefashionjournal.com)!

Carol Hannah answers questions from last week’s comments:

From Sara: Hey Carol Hannah! I love your blog and your style. It’s cool to hear what really goes on behind the scenes and I love hearing your opinion after each episode. I was wondering what happens to the dresses that aren’t winning looks when there are challenges like this week’s. Do the women get to keep the dresses they had made for them? Thanks!

All of the looks from each week are auctioned off on projectrunway.com, but in certain cases the women do get to keep the garments. I know the divorcee’s eventually received their transformed dresses after the episode aired. Hopefully, these women will too.

From Jen:I loved Amy’s dress! Right now she’s my favorite. Carol Hannah, I was wondering from your season what was your favorite challenge?

I really loved the paper challenge because it was so out of the ordinary. It was the type of thing you think about doing for fun, but don’t because you never have time or a real reason to.

From Joanne:I noticed designers making patterns and muslins. Are these materials provided to them, or are they purchased at Mood when buying the challenge fabric?