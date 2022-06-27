Carol Burnett Nabs Guest Role on Better Call Saul's Final Season: 'I'm Thrilled'
Carol Burnett is booked and busy!
The veteran actress will join the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul as a guest star.
"I'm thrilled to be a part of my favorite show," said the six-time Emmy winner, 89.
Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton and Giancarlo Esposito star in the AMC series, which is a spin-off of Breaking Bad that premiered in 2015. It's set to conclude on Aug. 15.
Burnett's character Marion will appear in the second half of season 6. When its mid-season finale wrapped on May 23, fans saw how Jimmy (Odenkirk) and Kim's (Seehorn) intricate scheme against Howard (Fabian) played out — and witnessed a major surprise toward the episode's end.
It was previously announced that Breaking Bad alums Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will reprise their former roles on the hit series.
"I don't want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, 'Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?'" Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould said at PaleyFest in April, per Variety.
"Instead of evading, I'll just say yeah," Gould continued. "How or the circumstances or anything, you'll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that's one of many things that I think you'll discover this season."
Burnett, in particular, has another major project outside of Better Call Saul.
Earlier this month, Apple TV+ announced that the comedy legend joined its upcoming Mrs. American Pie series. Directed by Tate Taylor (The Help) and featuring Laura Dern as an executive producer, the series will see Burnett star opposite Kristen Wiig.
Better Call Saul returns for its final six episodes beginning July 11 at 9 pm ET on AMC and AMC+.