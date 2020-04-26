10 Dazzling Carol Burnett Throwback Photos That'll Take You Back in Time
The legendary actress turns 89 today
Burnett was born to parents Ina Louise and Joseph Thomas Burnett in San Antonio, Texas, on April 26, 1933. As a young child, her parents fell prey to alcoholism so she moved to Los Angeles to be raised by her grandmother.
The comedienne and television star spent much of her adolescence living in a small studio apartment in Hollywood, where her grandma would take her to the movies as a weekly treat.
When it was time for Burnett to head to college, she decided to pursue journalism at UCLA, but discovered she had a passion for the stage while taking up theater classes on the side. Her transition from news to the arts would eventually lead her to trail blaze a vibrant television career that has now spanned seven decades.
Here are Burnett and her sister in 1959, listening to records on the floor of the star's apartment in N.Y.C., where she moved near the end of her time at UCLA to pursue acting.
Her most memorable contribution to TV history was the debut of her own comedy sketch program, The Carol Burnett Show, which spanned 11 seasons and ran from 1967 to 1978 on CBS.
The show starred Burnett, Harvey Korman, Vicki Lawrence and Lyle Waggoner (pictured).
The highly successful series consisted of several skits performed by Burnett and her co-stars. Many of the episodes featured famous guests, including Dick Van Dyke, Liza Minnelli, Jonathan Winters, Lucille Ball, Diahann Carroll, Cher and Sonny Bono.
Here's a young Steve Martin performing with Burnett in a skit on the show, which earned several Golden Globes and Emmys during its run.
Burnett and Harvey Korman are seen here performing a parody of Gone with the Wind in a skit called Went with the Wind.
Burnett made audiences laugh for years with her signature sense of humor and fearlessness on stage.
The star is seen here, seemingly naked and hiding behind a wooden sign labelled "Keep Out," for a skit that aired in 1967.
The TV icon also appeared on other variety shows during the height of her heyday, like Cher's namesake Comedy Hour spinoff in 1975.
Burnett also frequented the talk show circuit, appearing on programs like The Dick Cavett Show.
Here she is guest starring alongside All in the Family's Carroll O'Connor in 1971.