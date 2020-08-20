"Throughout her adult life, and since Dylan's birth, Erin has suffered from severe substance abuse and addiction issues," Carol Burnett said of her reason to seek temporary custody of her grandchild

Carol Burnett is seeking legal guardianship of her grandson amid her daughter Erin Hamilton's substance abuse issues.

"Due to addiction issues and other circumstances that my daughter, Erin, has been struggling with impacting her immediate family dynamic, my husband and I have petitioned the court to be appointed legal guardian of my 14-year-old grandson," Burnett says in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Guardianship will be for oversight purposes concerning his health, education and welfare and not intended to deny him nor the parents proper visitation with one another. We look forward to recovery being the next stepping stone towards normalization and ask for privacy at this time to allow that process to occur," Burnett says.

Burnett, 87, filed court documents, obtained by The Blast, asking that she and her husband Brian Miller be appointed temporary guardians.

The iconic actress and comedian explained in the filing that she wants to provide Dylan with temporary care, maintenance and support, as well as handle her grandson's affairs.

"Throughout her adult life, and since Dylan's birth, Erin has suffered from severe substance abuse and addiction issues," Burnett said in the filing, according to The Blast. "In the past 19 years, Erin has been in and out of rehabilitation centers and has been institutionalized a total of eight times for a minimum of 30 days each time."

Burnett also shared in the filing that her daughter attempted suicide in July. At the time, Burnett called LAPD to complete a wellness check on her and Hamilton, who was placed on a 51/50 hold for "suicidality and drug use," according to the court documents.

Dylan's father, Kurt West, is also reportedly unable to care for Dylan as he recently checked himself into a rehabilitation center, Burnett explained in the filing.

"Dylan's living environment has long been unstable, unpredictable and unhealthy for a child. This culminated in a Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) investigation and juvenile dependency proceedings in 2018 and 2019," the filing reads, according to The Blast.

Burnett's filing comes after she recently opened up about how her late daughter Carrie lived her life to the fullest right before her death 18 years ago.

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at AARP The Magazine's August and September 2020 issue, Burnett looked back on how Carrie overcame drug addiction and learned the value of her life.

"My daughter Carrie got into drugs. In that situation, don’t be their best friend," Burnett told the magazine. "When we got her into a third rehab, oh, she hated my guts! You have to love them enough to let them hate you."

Carrie, who died in January 2002, "got sober before her 18th birthday, and we had a good 20 years," Burnett said.

"We were joined at the hip for a while there," the actress continued. "Carrie died of cancer at 38. But in the hospital, she said, 'Every day I wake up and decide today I’m going to love my life.' And that was her mantra."

Carrie died from pneumonia, a complication from lung cancer that spread to her brain.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.