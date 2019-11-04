Carol Burnett Will Reprise Her Mad About You Guest Role in Upcoming Reboot

The Mad About You revival just announced an exciting guest star.

Carol Burnett will be reprising her role as Theresa Stemple, Jamie’s (Helen Hunt) mom, in the upcoming Spectrum Originals reboot of the beloved sitcom.

The award-winning actress appeared as Theresa in 10 episodes of the original NBC show, which ran for seven seasons from 1992 to 1999 and picked up a number of Emmy and Golden Globe Awards.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres to Receive Carol Burnett Award at 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Image zoom JOHN NOWAK/Turner Entertainment Networks

Hunt and Paul Reiser will be returning as New York City married couple Jamie Stemple Buchman and Paul Buchman for the limited series, which will follow the pair as newly minted empty-nesters after dropping their daughter Mabel (Abby Quinn) off at college.

The reboot will air on Spectrum Originals in two six-episode batches. The first six episodes will drop Nov. 20, and the later six will drop on Dec. 18. Additionally, all 164 original episodes are now available free on-demand, exclusively for Spectrum subscribers.

RELATED: Mad About You Reboot’s Opening Credits Include Original ‘Final Frontier’ Theme Song

The reboot is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Comedy Dynamics. Peter Tolan serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Hunt and Reiser executive produce alongside Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Pelmont and Matthew Ochacher. Danny Jacobson, who co-created the show with Reiser, will serve as an executive consultant.