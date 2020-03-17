Carol Burnett Remembers Late Costar Lyle Waggoner: 'He Was Funny, Kind and Multi-Talented'

Carol Burnett is remembering the legacy of her late costar Lyle Waggoner.

Waggoner starred on The Carol Burnett Show from 1967 to 1974. He died peacefully Tuesday morning at the age of 84, PEOPLE confirmed.

“He was funny, kind and multi-talented. But even more than that, a loving friend,” Burnett, 86, said in a statement. “I will miss him.”

The beloved variety show aired for 10 seasons between 1967 and 1978, receiving eight Golden Globe Awards and 25 Primetime Emmys throughout its run. In addition to Burnett and Waggoner, the iconic comedy program featured Tim Conway, Vicki Lawrence and Harvey Korman.

Image zoom CBS/Photofest

Following his time on The Carol Burnett Show, Waggoner starred as Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman during the latter half of the 70s. He eventually retired to start his own business — a company named “Star Waggons” that leased out trailers to the entertainment industry.

The actor and comedian died Tuesday morning with his wife, Sharon, by his side. He is also survived by sons Jason and Beau.

Image zoom Lyle Waggoner and Carol Burnett CBS Photo Archive/Getty

RELATED: Carol Burnett and More Stars Mourn Tim Conway: ‘He Was One in a Million‘

Burnett also recently mourned the death of Conway, who often appeared alongside Waggoner on The Carol Burnett Show. He died last May at the age of 85.

“I’m heartbroken. He was one in a million, not only as a brilliant comedian but as a loving human being,” Burnett said of Conway in a statement to PEOPLE. “I cherish the times we had together both on the screen and off. He’ll be in my heart forever.”