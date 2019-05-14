Carol Burnett and More Stars Mourn Tim Conway: 'He Was One in a Million'

Tim Conway had suffered complications from Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Actor and comedian Tim Conway died Tuesday, and a multitude of celebrities took to social media to pay their respects to the comedic icon.
Conway, an Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor who gained fame for his characters on The Carol Burnett Show, died at the age of 85 in Los Angeles after a long illness, his rep Howard Bragman told PEOPLE.
Conway had suffered complications from Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), and showed no signs of Alzheimer’s or dementia.
“I’m heartbroken. He was one in a million, not only as a brilliant comedian but as a loving human being,” longtime colleague and friend Carol Burnett said in a statement to PEOPLE. “I cherish the times we had together both on the screen and off. He’ll be in my heart forever.”
Conway won a Golden Globe Award for his work on The Carol Burnett Show, as well as Emmy awards in 1973, 1977 and 1978.
Conway is survived by his wife of 35 years, Charlene; six children; one stepdaughter and two granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, Conway’s family instead invites donations to be made to The Lou Ruvo Brain Center at the Cleveland Clinic in Las Vegas.