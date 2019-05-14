Carol Burnett and More Stars Mourn Tim Conway: 'He Was One in a Million'

Actor and comedian Tim Conway died Tuesday, and a multitude of celebrities took to social media to pay their respects to the comedic icon.

Conway, an Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor who gained fame for his characters on The Carol Burnett Show, died at the age of 85 in Los Angeles after a long illness, his rep Howard Bragman told PEOPLE.

Conway had suffered complications from Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), and showed no signs of Alzheimer’s or dementia.

“I’m heartbroken. He was one in a million, not only as a brilliant comedian but as a loving human being,” longtime colleague and friend Carol Burnett said in a statement to PEOPLE. “I cherish the times we had together both on the screen and off. He’ll be in my heart forever.”

See what actors and comedians from all eras and backgrounds had to say about the legendary funnyman below.

RIP Master. I was honored to make you laugh and be a friend.

As I spoke at Harvey Korman’s memorial that you oversaw, I said that without question, your work together was right next to Laurel&Hardy in craft and laughs. ❤️to your family. RL https://t.co/0zKWdLkBJK — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) May 14, 2019

Watching Tim Conway destroy his cast mates is pure joy. Wait until Vicki Lawrence’s a-bomb ad-lib at the end. #RIPTimConway https://t.co/A5JPJTCHkm — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 14, 2019

You were always my favorite comedian. Thank you #TimConway for all the laughter over the years. RIP dear one. https://t.co/URkjW6WM9N — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) May 14, 2019

I cry laughing ….tears streaming…with almost every one of his sketches. RIP to the magnificent Tim Conway. 💔 https://t.co/3IX6vZ4gqc — Rhea Seehorn (@rheaseehorn) May 14, 2019

Sad to read of the passing of Tim Conway. Both Tim AND Harvey Korman couldn't have been any nicer AND funnier. Now together again making each other laugh. RIP pic.twitter.com/1PmgeP4tYr — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) May 14, 2019

RIP to Tim Conway who was always always always always funny! https://t.co/oPv8wUHwRR — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) May 14, 2019

The first time I can remember laughing so hard I couldn’t breathe was watching Tim Conway on the Carol Burnett show. Every character infused with a lovable crazy that broke me week after week. Timing, commitment and roll on the floor funny. Love Tim Conway, comic genius, RIP. — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) May 14, 2019

Carol Burnett Show outtakes – Tim Conway's Elephant Story https://t.co/uPbsCdf4nC via @YouTube. RIP the great Tim Conway. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 14, 2019

There may genuinely have never been anyone funnier on television than Tim Conway. And there was a kindness to his humor that made you love him even more. I never met the man in my life but I feel like I’ve lost an old friend. Rest In Peace, and thanks so much for all the laughs. pic.twitter.com/WiZp1KoVdl — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) May 14, 2019

Tim Conway does incredibly funny bit about siamese elephants on The Carol Burnett Show. #RIP pic.twitter.com/e9UPyOc5mO — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) May 14, 2019

Conway won a Golden Globe Award for his work on The Carol Burnett Show, as well as Emmy awards in 1973, 1977 and 1978.

Conway is survived by his wife of 35 years, Charlene; six children; one stepdaughter and two granddaughters.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, Conway’s family instead invites donations to be made to The Lou Ruvo Brain Center at the Cleveland Clinic in Las Vegas.