Carol Burnett to Star Alongside Kristen Wiig in Mrs. American Pie Comedy Series for Apple TV+
Carol Burnett is making her way back to the small screen!
Apple TV+ announced that the decorated TV veteran is joining its upcoming series Mrs. American Pie, which is directed by Tate Taylor (The Help) and boasts Laura Dern as an executive producer. The star-studded cast, led by Kristen Wiig, also features Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, Josh Lucas and Ricky Martin.
Mrs. American Pie follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she tries to gain access to the exclusive Palm Beach high society.
"As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Mrs. American Pie asks the same questions that still baffle us today: 'Who gets a seat at the table?' 'How do you get a seat at the table?' 'What will you sacrifice to get there?'" the description reads. "Set during the powderkeg era of the early 1970s, Mrs. American Pie is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance at superficial greatness."
Burnett, 89, will star as Norma, who is described as "the grande dame of Palm Beach high society." She is also "a keeper of secrets with more than a few of her own," a description from the streaming service adds.
The 10-episode comedy from creator Abe Sylvia is based on Juliet McDaniel's 2018 novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie.
Burnett has had a prolific career in the entertainment business that has spanned decades.
She is best known for leading her comedy-variety series, The Carol Burnett Show, from 1967 to 1978 for 11 seasons and also notably sang about her disdain for "Little Girls" as Miss Hannigan in 1982's Annie.
Burnett has been awarded multiple Emmys and Golden Globes. She also has a Grammy and a Tony. She even has a SAG Life Achievement Award.
Previously reflecting on her career's journey for CBS This Morning, Burnett surprisingly admitted, "I can't tell a joke to save my soul!"
"I don't say funny things, but I can say things funny in the sketch that we're doing," she continued. "That's a lot different from telling a joke."