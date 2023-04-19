Carol Burnett and Julie Andrews Cemented Their Friendship at a Dinner Full of Men Who 'Didn't Stand a Chance'

Julie Andrews and Carol Burnett established a lifelong friendship decades ago, thanks to a set-up.

"First there was an agent and a manager that I knew, who knew Julie, and he also knew the executive producer of The Garry Moore Show. And they said, you know, you two girls have to meet," Burnett, 89, said on Kelly Ripa's SiriusXM podcast Let's Talk Off Camera.

So one night in 1961, after she and Andrews, now 87, finished their Broadway performances, they grabbed dinner with their mutual contacts.

"We went to a Chinese restaurant afterwards, and those poor men didn't stand a chance," Burnett said. "Julie and I never stopped talking. We just, it was like we've known each other forever. And, so that's since 1961 we've known each other."

Andrews then made a guest appearance on The Garry Moore Show alongside Burnett and "the television audience stood up and gave us a standing ovation," the comedian recalled. "I've never seen that for a taping."

From there, the actresses decided to do a special together in 1962, which led to doing two more.

Later this month, Andrews will appear on the pre-taped NBC special honoring Burnett's 90th birthday, Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love.

Andrews previously said how she and Burnett clicked from the beginning.

"From day one, we both seem to know and understand where each one of us is coming from," the Mary Poppins star, who named Burnett godmother to her daughter Emma, told PEOPLE earlier this month. "Although we come from different countries, we recognized in each other things that were of mutual understanding. We both had tough beginnings and we both kind of bonded [for] that reason. It was instant the day we met. And from then on, it's been nothing but one hugely funny, joyous ride with a lot of understanding."

Andrews said they have a friendship rooted in "deep mutual respect" and share "an awful lot of girlish giggles" when they get together.

"She's been a long-time chum and I adore her," the Princess Diaries actress continued. "She's wonderful to work with, and she's loyal and kind, and it's never changed. It isn't that we speak every day, to be truthful. But it's the kind of friendship that the minute you meet up again, it's exactly as it was. To know you've got a friend that special and loyal, and you don't need to be on, you don't need to be doing anything other than be yourself, it's a pleasure."

The mother of three also praised Burnett's character.

"Having that fresh, open mind that she has is so lovely," Andrews said. "She's always available, always open, and generous. I don't know anybody that doesn't respect her as I do, because she's rock solid as a friend, believe me. There's been massive laughter between us and I become more bad and she eggs me on. But it's a lovely friendship."

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love airs April 26 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and streams on Peacock the next day.