Could Katy Perry Make a Cameo in Fiancé Orlando Bloom’s New Show Carnival Row?

Orlando Bloom‘s fiancée may be coming to work with him soon — if the brains behind his new TV series gets his way.

During Wednesday night’s Los Angeles premiere of Carnival Row, showrunner Marc Guggenheim spoke to PEOPLE about the possibility of Katy Perry joining him on the upcoming Amazon Prime series.

“I was talking to Orlando the other day. I’m like, ‘For season 2, we gotta get Katy coming by the set,'” Guggenheim, 48, said. “It’d be a lot of fun. I actually think Katy would be a great fairy.”

Although Perry, 34, did not actually film anything season 1 — which premieres Aug. 30 on Amazon Prime — Guggenheim admitted that he’s already pitched a guest appearance from the “Never Really Over” singer.

“I may or may not have suggested the possibility of her doing a cameo,” he said. “And I said to Orlando, ‘I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t at least float that as a concept.'”

The Lord of the Rings alumnus stars opposite supermodel/actress Cara Delevingne in Carnival Row. In the fantasy series, Bloom plays a detective investigating a string of murders in a Victorian-esque setting in which humans cohabitate with mythical creatures escaping war.

During the premiere on Wednesday night, Perry joined Bloom out on the red carpet. The pop singer was all glammed up for the occasion in a blush pink, sleeveless Tom Ford gown that featured chain-link straps over one shoulder.

Bloom looked dapper on her arm in a navy suit, also by Tom Ford.

He and Perry got engaged on Valentine’s Day after dating on and off since 2016.

She announced the happy news on Instagram, sharing a close-up image of the pair surrounded by heart-shaped balloons as she showed off her flower-shaped ring, which features a colorful jewel in the center.

“Full bloom,” she captioned her post, while Bloom shared the same photo with the caption, “Lifetimes.”

Though hectic schedules have forced them to spend much of their time apart, Bloom told PEOPLE last month that the distance has only made them stronger.

“You have to do the groundwork together, create the feeling of trust and safety so that you can spend time apart and do everything that you need to do and still feel tethered to that person, so that you can go on a journey together,” he said.

Bloom split from model Miranda Kerr in 2013 after three years of marriage and the birth of their son, now 8-year-old Flynn. Perry tied the knot with comedian Russell Brand in 2010, and they called it quits in late 2011.

Despite Perry’s reluctance to rush down the aisle again, a source told PEOPLE in June the couple would exchange vows before the end of the year.

“They are using a planner to finalize all the wedding details. Katy seems in charge, but Orlando is involved with the planning, too,” the source said. “They don’t seem stressed about it though. It will be a fun celebration with family and friends.”

Carnival Row premieres on Aug. 30 on Amazon Prime.