Carmen Electra Says She 'Would Absolutely' Join a Baywatch Revival: 'I'm 100 Percent Down'

"Come on, it was sexy," Carmen Electra tells PEOPLE of Baywatch, after joining the show in 1997 for a one-season stint as aspiring dancer Lani McKenzie

Carmen Electra is ready to slip back into her iconic red Baywatch swimsuit.

She tells PEOPLE she "would absolutely participate" in a potential revival of the iconic series, in which she played lifeguard Lani McKenzie, as she announces her OnlyFans debut.

"I think they should bring Baywatch back," she says, adding, "Because it was a show that people would learn how to give CPR ... and plus, it was sexy. Come on, it was sexy. But it did have that element to it — and such a following.

"When I joined, it was the No. 1 show in the world, and I just couldn't believe it. I had to pinch myself," adds Electra, 50.

She recalls having a "really, really fun" experience on the show when she joined the cast in 1997 for a one-season stint as Lani, an aspiring dancer joining the Baywatch lifeguard team while working toward her dreams, which allowed Electra to utilize her dance background on screen.

"So, I'm 100 percent down for [a reboot] to happen. I think someone should make it happen," Electra says.

Yasmine Bleeth, Carmen Electra Details Magazine Party September 12, 1997 - Los Angeles Credit: Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

Electra notes that she still has her red one-piece bathing suit from the show, displayed in a frame. She also recounts the suit not being ready for her first day on set and having to borrow one of her costar's scant uniforms.

"So it was pure panic with the stylist and they were bringing suits and you could see the name tags of all the different girls, as if no one would ever mind because it was so cool," she says. "And so I remember Yasmine [Bleeth's] suit fit me and I thought that was awesome. And then we ended up being friends."

Electra adds, "I love Yasmine Bleeth. She's a sweetheart. She was so nice to me on set. I think she was doing half the season and then moving on to something else, another job. And she was just so cool to me. So I'll always remember that."