Back on? Exes Carmelo and Lala Anthony Celebrate New Year’s Together

New Year, old love?

Despite announcing their split in April 2017, exes La La and Carmelo Anthony rang in 2019 together at Omnia in Los Cabos, Mexico, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Carmelo posted a video of the celebration to his Instagram Stories, showing himself and LaLa laughing and dancing. Their son Kiyan, 11, was also there.

The holiday celebration comes two months after La La and Carmelo were spotted packing on the P.D.A. an event in New York City. At one point, La La sat on Carmelo’s lap and the two started making out as Beyoncé’s hit “Love On Top” played in the background.

La La and Carmelo Anthony Carmelo Anthony/Instagram

At the time, La La told PEOPLE that she and Carmelo were trying to make their relationship work, referring to him as her “husband.”

“We’re good. I mean, we’ve been together for a really long time so we’re figuring out how to make it work for what is best for Kiyan and what is best for us,” she said. “We’re having fun! I have my husband here, my friends here, it’s a really exciting time.”

Since their separation, Carmelo and La La have been working to co-parent Kiyan while maintaining a sense of normalcy in his life.

Carmelo Anthony/Instagram

“That is my priority, that my son is healthy and happy,” La La told PEOPLE two months after the news broke. “I will do whatever I can to ensure that, and my husband is the exact same way.”

The Power star said she and Carmelo had no plans to divorce “right now” when she visited The Wendy Williams Show in June 2017.

“Marriages are tough, and you know that,” she said. “We all know that. It’s filled with ups and downs. We are just going through a time right now.”