"I can't even imagine walking up to Chris Harrison and being like, here I am again," Carly Waddell said

Carly Waddell Says She Would Be 'Embarrassed' to Do Another Bachelor Show Following Evan Bass Split

Sorry Bachelor nation, Carly Waddell doesn't see any more rose ceremonies in her future.

In a new YouTube Q&A, the Bachelor in Paradise alum — who split from Evan Bass in 2020 after three years of marriage — said she would be "embarrassed" to return to the franchise again.

"Lots of people are asking me if I would do another Bachelor show," said Waddell, 35, who was originally a contestant on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor, and appeared on two seasons of BiP, where she met Bass.

"When I think about that I just start laughing," the mom of two added. "I can't even imagine walking up to Chris Harrison and being like, here I am again. I'd be so embarrassed."

Waddell went on to share that "one of the biggest things" she has learned is to try and avoid repeating the same patterns in her life. "Look at how it worked out for me," she said of her time on the show. "It hasn't. So that would probably be a bad idea on my part."

Although Waddell noted that she's in a "better place" than she was after first announcing her split, she's not ready to start dating again.

"I can't even think about that," she said. "I was so excited to be done with it and thinking about doing it again...I'm terrified."

"I don't even know when I would even invite that into my life," she continued, explaining that she has no intentions on opening that door before her divorce is finalized. "To me I'm still married until it says that I'm not married. And maybe that's to my detriment, I don't know, but that's how I feel."

As for whether she could ever see herself getting back together with Bass, Waddell simply replied, "It takes two to make that happn, so that's all I'm going to say about that."

Waddell and Bass — who share two children, son Charles "Charlie" Wolf, 1, and daughter Isabella "Bella" Evelyn, 2 — announced their separation on Dec. 23.