Carly Waddell Jokingly Doles Out 'Love Guru' Advice on Valentine's Day Following Evan Bass Split

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, who met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2016, announced in December that they'd "made the difficult decision to separate"

Carly Waddell is using Valentine's Day as an opportunity to dish out some love advice based on her own experiences.

The former Bachelor contestant — who announced her split from husband Evan Bass after three years of marriage back in December — shared a video to her YouTube channel on Sunday, in which she answered relationship questions about everything from what qualities you should have in yourself to find love with someone else, to making long-distance relationships work and moving on from a breakup.

"Today, I would like you to think of me not as Carly Waddell: Girl who constantly got rejected on The Bachelor until she found love and then that didn't also work out. I would like you to think of me as Carly Waddell: Love Guru who will be answering your tough relationship questions with probably terrible advice," Waddell, 35, said with a laugh in the video.

Talking about love at first sight, the Bachelor in Paradise alum said she isn't sure whether she believes in it but did note, "I believe in lust at first sight."

"I had one person — obviously, it was not Evan — I had one person that I remember very distinctly meeting ... I remember walking into the room because it was a friend of a friend and they were like, 'Hey, we're meeting my friend.' I was like, 'Okay,' " she recalled. "So we walked in and I remember seeing this person and I felt like it took my breath away."

"And it wasn't because he was the most handsome person or anything [but] I do know that we had some type of connection," Waddell continued. "And he had it too, but it wasn't love because it never actually went anywhere [except] years after years after years of bad timing. But it wasn't love at first sight … it was something."

Asked whether she believes in soulmates, the mother of two (who shares son Charles "Charlie" Wolfe, 15 months, and daughter Isabella "Bella" Evelyn, 3, with Bass, 38) prefaced her answer with, "This is coming from a place of where I'm at in life right now."

"I think that there's a lot of people out there that can work with a lot of different people," Waddell said. "I think that there are the relationships where people do find one person and they're like, 'There was no one else in this world for me.' "

"But what about that person that was, like, walking around London? You don't know that person. What about that person in Russia? You don't know," she mused. "So no. I think there are multiple people that could love you in a miraculous, amazing way. And I think you could also feel the same about multiple people."

Waddell and Bass, who met on BIP in 2016 and married in June 2017, announced their separation on Dec. 23.

"We have made the difficult decision to separate," they said in a joint statement to PEOPLE at the time. "We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what's best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone's love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family's privacy as we navigate through this."

A week and a half later, Waddell shared a YouTube video in which she opened up about their split, saying they had separated the day after Thanksgiving, explaining that prior to their break up, the pair had "been going to therapy for years."

"We tried for a really long time to make it work," she explained. "We focused a lot more on the kids than we focused on ourselves and ultimately I think that was probably our biggest downfall. The kids came at the top of the pyramid and we never put ourselves at the top."

"The last two years have just been really hard," Waddell continued. "I always told him that if he wanted out then it was his call because I'm just a person that would never be out. So, what are you gonna do? If somebody doesn't want to be with you, they don't want to be with you."

Ending on a positive note, the reality star shared that she had high hopes for the new year.