"The last two years have just been really hard," Bachelor in Paradise alum Carly Waddell said

Carly Waddell Opens Up About Split from Evan Bass: 'We Tried for a Really Long Time to Make It Work'

Carly Waddell is looking forward to putting the past behind her.

On Sunday, the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 35, shared a YouTube video in which she opened up about her split from Evan Bass after three years of marriage.

“I call this the divorce room because this is where Evan told me he wanted a divorce. He was sitting right where I’m sitting,” she said in the video while showing off an upstairs room in her new home, which was purchased in October.

Waddell, who shares two children with Bass — son Charles "Charlie" Wolf, 1, and daughter Isabella "Bella" Evelyn, 2 — also briefly addressed rumors regarding their date of separation.

“There’s been weird stuff going on about people asking me when we separated,” she said. “We separated a day after Thanksgiving.”

Waddell went on to share that prior to their split, the pair had “been going to therapy for years.”

“We tried for a really long time to make it work,” she explained. “We focused a lot more on the kids than we focused on ourselves and ultimately I think that was probably our biggest downfall. The kids came at the top of the pyramid and we never put ourselves at the top.”

“The last two years have just been really hard,” the mom of two continued. “I always told him that if he wanted out then it was his call because I’m just a person that would never be out. So, what are you gonna do? If somebody doesn’t want to be with you, they don’t want to be with you.”

Ending on a positive note, Waddell shared that she had high hopes for the new year.

“I think that 2021 is gonna be just great,” she said. “I’m focusing on the future and this is the last time I really want to talk about any of this because I don’t want to be sad anymore.”

“I want to be happy because I deserve it,” she added.

Waddell and Bass, who met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2016, announced their separation on Dec. 23.

"We have made the difficult decision to separate," they said in a joint statement to PEOPLE. "We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what's best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone's love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate through this."

Days later, Waddell shared a candid post as she revealed that Christmas 2020 felt "incredibly abnormal.”

“Christmas Day isn’t what I had excepted[sic] this year. The three of us. The new normal. Which feels incredibly abnormal, and actually very sad," Waddell wrote, explaining that Friday was the first day her kids would be staying at Bass’ house overnight. Bass is also a dad to three older sons from his previous marriage.