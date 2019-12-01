Carly Steel Is Engaged! See the TV Host's Proposal Photos in Front of the Eiffel Tower

Image zoom

Wedding bells are in the air for Carly Steel!

The TV host, 32, and her fiancé Jacob Andreou recently got engaged in Paris, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

Andreou, the Vice President of Product at Snapchat, got down on one knee to propose to his beloved in front of a gorgeous view of the Eiffel Tower.

As the iconic tower twinkled in the City of Love, Andreou slipped the diamond engagement ring on Steel’s finger. After she said yes, the pair shared a kiss and cuddled up on a balcony overlooking the city.

Prior to sharing the big news, Steel, who became a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight in 2016, had shared a photo from the same balcony on her Instagram last week.

Steel, who was featured in the 2015 film Mortdecai, first shared a photo of her now-fiancé on Instagram in March, when the couple attended a Los Angeles Lakers game together.

Later that month, the couple took a trip to Qatar together, with Steel sharing photos from a desert safari. The trip seemed to kick off their many adventures, including a trip to Salzburg, Austria, and Saint-Tropez, France.

During many of their trips, Steel and Andreou were accompanied by Steel’s close friend Rebel Wilson. In one post, Andreou jokingly called himself a third wheel to the ladies.

In his first post with Steel, Andreou paid tribute to her on her birthday, calling her “the girl who changed everything.”

“A celebration of the girl who changed everything, told through a series of photos where I’m (sometimes) not wearing all black. Happy birthday baby 🥰,” he wrote in August alongside a slideshow of photos of the couple.