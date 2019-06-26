It’s not every day that a wedding ends with a silent disco, but actress Carly Craig and producer Zachary Reiter were determined to think outside the box.

“We wanted everyone to have fun and just enjoy themselves,” American Housewife star Craig, 39, tells PEOPLE about their nuptials.

“We wanted our wedding to be intimate and chill,” says Craig, who began dating 46-year-old Reiter three years after meeting on Tinder while she was researching for her YouTube series, Sideswiped.

The wedding, which took place at the picturesque Cielo Farms in Malibu, California, were planned by Orange Blossom Special Events and featured blooms by The Little Branch.

Following the emotional ceremony, (“We both teared up!” says Craig), guests, including Craig’s pal Chrissy Metz and Craig’s stepsister Mandy Moore (Moore’s dad is married to Craig’s mom), sat down for a dinner of steak, vegetables and salmon and listened to toasts from the happy couple and her father.

For dessert, attendees enjoyed a cake by Half Baked Co., as well as firepit-made s’mores.

For the first dance, “we didn’t want everyone to have to stop and look at us,” says Craig, who wore a dress by Rita Vinieris and veil by Laura Basci. “So, we had everyone dance with us. It was awesome to be experiencing it together.”

At 10 p.m., Hush Concerts put on a silent disco, in which dancers listen to music via headphones. “Everybody was rocking out,” says Craig. “It was the highlight of the party!”

Now, Craig says she’s looking forward to a blissful future with her husband — and to starting a family together one day soon.

“I’m so excited to travel with him and start a family with him and grow old with him,” Craig says of Reiter. “I got my happily ever after. And I’m really happy.”