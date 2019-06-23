American Housewife's Carly Craig Is Married to Zachary Reiter

Image zoom Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Cheers to the happy couple!

American Housewife star Carly Craig wed her boyfriend of three years, producer Zachary Reiter, on Sunday, June 23, at the beautiful Cielo Farms in Malibu, California.

“I’m so excited to be married to Zach,” the blissful bride gushes to PEOPLE. “And I can’t wait to start our lives together!”

Craig, 39, and Reiter, known for his work on CSI: NY and Narcos, exchanged vows in front of 70 close friends and family, including two This Is Us stars: pal Chrissy Metz and stepsister Mandy Moore. (Moore’s father is married to Craig’s mother).

Craig wore a dress by Rita Vinieris, Badgley Mischka shoes and veil by Laura Basci while her groom wore Armani.

“We wanted the wedding to be intimate and chill,” Craig said days before her wedding, which was planned by Orange Blossom Special Events. “I wanted everyone to have fun and just enjoy themselves. I didn’t want to stress about the little things!”

Craig, who created the YouTube dating comedy series Sideswiped, met Reiter on Tinder in 2016 when doing research for the show.

“I was with my friend and we swiped through probably 1,000 guys,” said Craig. “Zach messaged me and I thought he was really funny. He was the only guy I went on a date with!”