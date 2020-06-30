Carl Reiner died of natural causes on Monday night at his home in Beverly Hills

Carl Reiner Honored 'Gifted' Late Wife Estelle Days Before His Death: 'The Best Life Possible'

Carl Reiner reflected on his life and greatest love in the days before his death at the age of 98.

Reiner, who died of natural causes on Monday night at his home in Beverly Hills, remembered his late wife, actress and singer Estelle Lebost, in a heartfelt tweet on Saturday.

"Nothing pleases me more than knowing that I have lived the best life possible by having met & marrying the gifted Estelle (Stella) Lebost---who partnered with me in bringing Rob, Annie & Lucas Reiner into to this needy & evolving world," he wrote.

Reiner and Lebost – known for her memorable one-liner, “I’ll have what she’s having,” in their son Rob Reiner's 1989 romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally — married in 1943. They were together for 64 years, until her death in 2008 at the age of 94. The couple had three children: Rob, Lucas and Annie.

"She was a terrific jazz singer," Reiner said in a recent interview with The Guardian, alongside longtime friend and collaborator Mel Brooks. "She was special."

Rob confirmed his father's death on Tuesday, saying he lost his "guiding light."

"Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light," he tweeted.

The legendary stand-up comedian, actor, director, producer, writer and singer was best known for creating and starring in The Dick Van Dyke Show. He also directed and co-wrote four films starring Steve Martin, including The Jerk, Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid (in which he appeared on screen with Martin), The Man With Two Brains and All of Me.