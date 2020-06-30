Remembering Carl Reiner's Incredible Life and Career in Photos

Reiner was drafted in 1943, and spent much of his time entertaining the troops as part of Special Services.

"I was in Hawaii as a teletype operator. My friend was putting together shows for the troops. I could do good Shakespearean double-talk as a comedy tool. That got me in," he once told Moment magazine. "They traded me like a ball player. I got into Special Services and worked for the last year of my career in the Army as an entertainer."

He was honorably discharged in 1946.