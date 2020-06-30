Rob Reiner Pays Tribute to Late Father Carl Reiner: 'He Was My Guiding Light'

Alan Alda, Ed Asner, Joy Behar and more stars also honored the comedy legend, who died Monday at 98

Rob Reiner is honoring his father, the great Carl Reiner.

The comedy legend died Monday night at his home in Beverly Hills from natural causes, his assistant Judy Nagy confirmed to Variety. He was 98.

Rob, 73, broke his silence Tuesday morning on Twitter.

"Last night my dad passed away," wrote Rob, a director (like his father) known for romantic comedy classics like When Harry Met Sally and The Princess Bride. "As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light."

A number of starry tributes have also come pouring in as Hollywood mourns the loss of the stand-up comedian, actor, director, producer, writer and singer, best known for creating and starring in The Dick Van Dyke Show.

"My friend Carl Reiner died last night," tweeted Alan Alda, 84. "His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl."

Wrote Ed Asner, 90, "Very sad to awake to the news that @carlreiner has passed. There will forever only be one of him. May his memory be forever blessed. He leaves us with so much laughter. My heart goes out to @robreiner and the entire Reiner family."

William Shatner, 89, also offered his condolences to the Reiner family, adding, "From the writers room of Sid Caesar to recreating those times for the Dick Van Dyke show, Carl was a master at his craft. I knew him only peripherally but it was a pleasure to have known him."

Jason Alexander, 60, remembered Reiner's "comedy genius" and noted that he was "a lovely man, as well."

"Often that genius made other funny people even funnier. But give him a stage and he could spin laughter out of any moment," he tweeted. "I watched him do it time and again. His contributions to comedy are eternal. And a lovely man, as well. #ripCarlReiner."

Rosanna Arquette, 60, thanked the late star "for all the laughter you have given us through the years," and Joy Behar, 77, called him "irreplaceable."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, 62, also paid tribute to the late icon.

"Carl Reiner, Bronx born and bred, made TV comedy that endures to this day," he tweeted. "He made America laugh — a true gift. New York extends our condolences to his family and many friends."

Jon Cryer, 55, recalled the "brilliant and hilarious" star by sharing a letter sent to him by Reiner after he took over as host of the Directors Guild of America Awards one year.

"Dear Jon, I thank you for filling in for me tonight," began the letter. "I wish with all my heart that you fail, or if you don't, that you are no more than adequate. I don't want to have to compete with you for this non-paying job."

Reiner got his start acting in Broadway musicals, including Inside U.S.A. His big break came in 1950, when he was cast in Your Show of Shows, appearing in comedy skits and working alongside writers Mel Brooks and Neil Simon.

Reiner and Brooks would go on to partner up as the famous comedy duo in The Steve Allen Show and for their famous reoccurring sketch The 2000 Year Old Man.