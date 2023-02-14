Carl Radke Did Not Expect 'Summer House' Costars' 'Ruffled Feathers' over Lindsay Hubbard: 'We're in Love'

"My priority was to hang out with her and have fun," the reality star tells PEOPLE of his summer 2022 plans with his girlfriend

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on February 14, 2023 10:39 AM

On Monday's Summer House season 7 premiere, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke showed up to The Hamptons in matching outfits, ready to show off their new love — but their housemates met Hubbard and Radke's relationship status with a bit of hesitation.

"I think it's an adjustment for them to see us very affectionate and kind of all over each other," Radke tells PEOPLE. "But that's this where we are. We're in love and having a good time."

Hubbard, 36, and Radke, 38, made a brief attempt at dating years ago that never went anywhere. So going into summer 2022, Radke wanted to put his focus on making it work with Hubbard.

"My priority was to hang out with her and have fun with her, which I think ruffled Kyle's feathers at times because I've been very focused on her," he says.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Bravo's Summer House actor C Kyle Cook attends Marquis NYE 2020 at The New York Marriott Marquis on December 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Lindsay Hubbard -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Carl Radke -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
From left: Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke. Randy Brooke/Getty; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty

In the premiere, Kyle Cooke's wife Amanda Batula told some of the other housemates that the Loverboy founder feels a bit like he "lost his buddy" since Radke started dating Hubbard.

Hubbard tells PEOPLE she and Radke begin filming with a plan on how to navigate their relationship while living with their friends. They just wanted to see where the summer took them. "I don't think we set any boundaries with each other going in," she says. "Every summer, you never know what you're going to get, so you kind of just walk in and see what happens."

Even Summer House newcomer Gabby Prescod noticed some initial tension when Hubbard and Radke showed up to the house in Monday's episode.

The publicist suggested that events that took place prior to the start of the summer contributed to some of the awkwardness, such as Mya Allen's strained friendship with Radke.

"Sometimes you walk in and things happen off camera beforehand and we have to address those pretty much right away," Hubbard tells PEOPLE. "The vibe seems different because there's more at stake. These are solid best friendships that are kind of cracking, and that's a lot on the line."

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard attend the launch party for the book "Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It" at Capitale on October 19, 2021 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Allen, 31, sat down with Radke during Monday's episode to address how Hubbard made her feel like she couldn't be friends Radke. At this, Radke told the food blogger of Hubbard: "My priority is her and our relationship."

The couple grapples with balancing their relationship and their friendships throughout the season.

"Ultimately, we are a group of friends," Radke tells PEOPLE. "We have a good time, but hopefully people will see some growth and some exciting moments. It's been a hell of a ride. I'm looking forward to watching it, but also cringing at the same time."

Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m ET on Bravo.

