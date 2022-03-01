Summer House's Carl Radke Says Below Deck's Captain Lee Helped Him Pursue Lindsay Hubbard Romance

"We share kind of a similar story. My brother and his son passed from addiction," Carl Radke said of his connection with Captain Lee Rosbach

Summer House's Carl Radke credits Below Deck star Captain Lee Rosbach for encouraging him to date his fellow costar and now-girlfriend Lindsay Hubbard.

Radke, 37, and Hubbard, 35, appeared on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen Monday night, which marked their first sit-down as a couple since they publicly made their romance official in January.

When host Andy Cohen asked the pair about who they first disclosed their relationship to, Radke surprised Cohen, Hubbard and the audience with his unexpected answer.

"I actually talked to Captain Lee a little bit early on," he said.

"After my brother passed... We share kind of a similar story. My brother and his son passed from addiction. He reached out to me last year during a really hard time, living that out publicly was very challenging for me," Radke continued.

His brother Curtis died following a "lifelong battle with mental illness and addiction," Radke previously disclosed in September 2020. He was 40.

Lee's son Joshua Lee Rosbach died of an accidental drug overdose in July 2019 after battling addiction for 20 years. He was 42.

Radke, who has been sober since March 2020, also called Lee "a father figure in a way."

"Having someone else from the Bravo family to reach out to me, especially Captain Lee, who, I mean, he's a legend. And then also he's a male figure. I think coming from him, it was super important," he shared.

"He's been someone I check in with periodically and I'd mentioned that it's coming up on almost my year of sobriety and Lindsay and I were getting more romantic ... I think he laid the groundwork for me to really feel confident with wanting to move forward with Lindsay," Radke said.

He and Hubbard have costarred on all six seasons of Summer House. She has often referred to Radke as her "best friend" and they previously dated during season 4.

Speaking about the reaction to their rekindled romance, Hubbard said on WWHL, "We knew there would be some level of excitement but it has just been beyond, and I think that it's so flattering and it's so fun to see because I think it's a tribute to who we are as individuals and then together."

Recently, on Valentine's Day, Hubbard posted candid photos of her and Radke, 37, from their romantic Mexico getaway. "I honestly didn't think it was possible to love someone this much … I have so much love in my heart to give, and finally, I can give it to the man who actually who deserves it!" she wrote, in part of her tribute to her boyfriend.