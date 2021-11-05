Cardi B previously pitched an idea for how she could be included in the upcoming season of the Netflix hit, starring Penn Badgley

Cardi B Surprised with Gift from You: 'How Joe Found My New House Address??'

Joe Goldberg has his eyes on Cardi B.

On Thursday, the 29-year-old rapper posted a photo to Twitter of a gift she received from Goldberg, Penn Badgley's character on Netflix's You. The gift included a navy hat — similar to the main character's signature stalking hat — stitched with his famous greeting, "Hello, you." The hat came with a note, written in the voice of Goldberg's creepy narrations.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hello, you… My stalking and killing may make me a certified freak, seven days a week, but it also brought me to… you," the message read, referencing Cardi's hit song "WAP."

"Cardi B, you have a way with social media. You're meaningful. Substantive. I just like you," it continued. "Can't wait to see you slaying in this hat. But I certainly hope you don't disappear."

CARDI B

Sharing the surprise, which might have arrived at her new home in New York City, the "Rumors" rapper wondered "How Joe found my new house address?😳😳"

The official Twitter account for You then hilariously responded, "Lucky guess…," with a GIF from the show of Goldberg stalking someone.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Cardi, who has also changed her Twitter profile photo to a shot of Goldberg on the show, has previously voiced her love for the chilling Netflix series,

Last month, the rapper and Badgley had a hilarious fangirl moment on Twitter, which led to Cardi pitching an idea for how she could be included in the next season.

On Oct. 21, she tweeted, "So it's episode 1 and I'm at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU... Ok finish it off @Netflix," she wrote seemingly in reference to season 3 ending with Badgley's character running off to Paris to chase another love interest.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week, the Gossip Girl alum addressed the idea of Cardi appearing in the series, telling host Jimmy Kimmel: "I don't know."

"I mean, I definitely can't say, but there is actually, I believe, this is true. There's an actual Change.org petition," he said.

Questioned by Kimmel on how he gave two conflicting answers about Cardi's possible cameo, Badgley clarified: "I can't say because I don't know."

Penn Badgley and Cardi B Credit: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX; Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

You, based on author Caroline Kepnes' popular book series, returned for its third season on Oct. 15. Days before it premiered, Netflix renewed the show for a fourth season.

"It's been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life," showrunner Sera Gamble said in a statement. "We're deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4."