Cara Santana Seen for the First Time Since News of Split from Jesse Metcalfe Without Engagement Ring

One day after news broke that Cara Santana and Jesse Metcalfe had split, the fashion blogger was spotted out and about without her engagement ring.

Santana, 35, was photographed getting out of a car wearing dark aviator sunglasses and a long white jacket, and holding her phone in her right hand. Her left hand is also visible in the shot, with no engagement ring in sight.

Just two days after Metcalfe was photographed with two other women, a source close to Santana told PEOPLE that Santana had “no idea” that their relationship was over and they did not break up until Wednesday.

“She was wearing her ring yesterday,” a source close to Santana said on Wednesday. “She had no idea things weren’t fine until she saw the photos online today. I promise they never broke up until today.”

The source believes the actor is a “cheater.” A rep for Metcalfe has not commented.

Photos surfaced this week of Metcalfe, 41, getting cozy with two different women at different locations in Los Angeles on Monday. In one photo, he is seen hugging Hungarian model Livia Pillmann, and in another, he can be seen with a woman believed to be Australian actress Jade Albany Pietrantonio.

Just last week, Metcalfe said that his “most romantic moment” was his proposal to Santana, back in August 2016.

“Probably when I proposed was my most romantic moment,” he said on the Hallmark Channel’s Bubbly Sesh podcast.

The John Tucker Must Die star added that wedding planning had recently been at a standstill.

“We really kind of have it on hold right now,” Metcalfe said when asked about wedding plans. “We were doing it not long after we got engaged, and then it kind of like just lost momentum. But I’m sure it will pick up momentum again. We’ve both just been very busy with work.”

The couple’s split — which came after more than a decade of dating — also came after they spent the holidays in Europe.

“This year @realjessemetcalfe and I decided instead of getting each other gifts, we would give each other an experience,” Santana captioned two photos of the pair in Brugge, Belgium, posted on December 26.

“The idea was to create memories, see a new culture and focus on the most important but often most intangible gift that life has to offer: time well spent,” she continued. “He picked the place, I handled the travel and we invited my family. And man, were we NOT disappointed! We couldn’t have thought of a better way to spend the winter holiday ❄️ together in #Brugge. ⭐️.”

Neither Metcalfe or Santana have publicly addressed their split, but a rep for Santana told PEOPLE, “Cara is not going to comment and asks that everyone please respect her privacy at this time.”