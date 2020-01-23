Cara Santana Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Cara Santana had “no idea” that her fiancé Jesse Metcalfe was over, a source tells PEOPLE just days after the actor was photographed with two other women.

“She was wearing her ring yesterday,” a source close to Santana tells PEOPLE. “She had no idea things weren’t fine until she saw the photos online today. I promise they never broke up until today.”

The source believes the actor is a “cheater.”

Just last week, Metcalfe told the Hallmark Channel’s Bubbly Sesh podcast that his most romantic moment was when he proposed to Santana.

“Probably when I proposed was my most romantic moment,” he said, explaining that while wedding planning was at a bit of a standstill, he and Santana were enjoying their time as an engaged couple.

“We really kind of have it on hold right now,” Metcalfe said when asked about wedding plans. “We were doing it not long after we got engaged, and then it kind of like just lost momentum. But I’m sure it will pick up momentum again. We’ve both just been very busy with work.”

Image zoom Jesse Metcalfe, Cara Santana Donato Sardella/Getty

RELATED: Jesse Metcalfe Gets Cozy with Model Livia Pillmann After Quiet Split from Cara Santana

It appears the longtime couple was not on the same page as another source told PEOPLE earlier on Wednesday that the pair had split three weeks ago.

Metcalfe has not yet commented on their split. A rep for Santana tells PEOPLE the star will not be making a public statement at this time.

“Cara is not going to comment and asks that everyone please respect her privacy at this time” a rep for the creator of The Glam App said in a statement to PEOPLE.

PEOPLE confirmed earlier on Wednesday that Santana, 35, and the Desperate Housewives actor, 41, have gone their separate ways.

News of their split came just days after Metcalfe was photographed on Monday hugging Hungarian model Livia Pillmann outside of vegan restaurant Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, California, before they walked together hand-in-hand to the valet.

Later on Monday, he was photographed at a bar in Sherman Oaks with a woman believed to be Australian actress and 68 Whiskey star Jade Albany Pietrantonio.

Santana and Metcalfe were together for more than a decade, and got engaged in August 2016. Santana previously told PEOPLE that the couple planned on tying the knot in 2018.

“We’re going to get married in September 2018, so I’m going to start planning this time next year,” Santana told PEOPLE after their engagement, adding that she wanted the ceremony to be “small, intimate, 80 people, Martha’s Vineyard – call it a day.”

Santana and Metcalfe recently spent the holidays together on vacation in Europe.

RELATED: Cara Santana Said She and Jesse Metcalfe Were Focused on ‘Creating Memories’ Right Before Split

“This year @realjessemetcalfe and I decided instead of getting each other gifts, we would give each other an experience. The idea was to create memories, see a new culture and focus on the most important but often most intangible gift that life has to offer: time well spent,” she wrote on Instagram on December 26.

“He picked the place, I handled the travel and we invited my family,” she added, sharing photo from their trip to Belgium. “And man, were we NOT disappointed! We couldn’t have thought of a better way to spend the winter holiday ❄️ together in #Brugge. ⭐️”