Cara Santana Is Dating Thirty Seconds to Mars' Shannon Leto After Jesse Metcalfe Split

Cara Santana and Shannon Leto were seen kissing during an outing in Santa Monica, California, on Monday

Cara Santana has a new man in her life.

The actress-fashion blogger, 36, is dating Shannon Leto, the older brother of actor Jared Leto and drummer for rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Santana and the 48-year-old musician were seen kissing during an outing in Santa Monica, California, on Monday. The pair took a ride in a Jeep Rubicon before sharing a smooch behind the wheel, according to photos published by The Daily Mail.

Representatives for Santana and Leto did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The sighting comes eight months after Santana parted ways with fiancé Jesse Metcalfe, with whom she had been dating for more than 10 years before the split. Metcalfe, 41, is recently romantically linked to model Corin Jamie Lee Clark, according to a report by E! News.

Reps for Metcalfe and Clark did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Image zoom Cara Santana and Jesse Metcalfe Randy Shropshire/Getty

The former couple — who previously got engaged in August 2016 — sparked reconciliation rumors in April when they were spotted out in Los Angeles running errands together.

However, a source told PEOPLE at the time that Santana and the Desperate Housewives actor had no plans to rekindle their relationship despite living on same property due to the current pandemic.

In May, Santana opened up about looking inward and finding happiness amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Given that the total landscape of our world has changed, it's been a really interesting time to reflect and reconnect," she told Retreat in her cover story.

"I feel at times that we've lost our moral compass," she continued. "We've disconnected from our values, we're destroying the plant, and literally, this pandemic has caused everyone to stop. I feel like we can either come out of this the same or we can come out of it differently, in a good way. This is a time for everyone to self-reflect."

RELATED VIDEO: Cara Santana 'Had No Idea Things Weren't Fine' with Jesse Metcalfe, Says Source

The Vida star added that she's been focusing on herself during the health crisis.

"I think just the journey that I've been on since the beginning of the year of really reconnecting to myself and trying to figure out what drives and fulfills me, coinciding with a time of literally, quarantine, where I have no external gratification whatsoever, has forced me to be internal," Santana said.